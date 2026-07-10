The Volkswagen Group has signed off plans to axe half of its model line-up, slimline model variation by 75 per cent and cut 100,000 jobs.

The measures come as part of the automotive giant’s ‘Future Plan 2030’, which aims to reduce operating costs while subsequently boosting operations in North America and China.

After hinting to Auto Express back in June that seismic business changes were on the way, the firm’s CEO, Oliver Blume, hailed this latest announcement as “a strong signal for the future of the Volkswagen Group”. Blume said: “We are taking responsibility for our entire workforce, for our partners and for industrial jobs worldwide. Over the coming years, we will invest a three-figure billion sum to make our iconic brands even more attractive, stronger and more competitive.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Targeting operating margins of nine per cent and annual profits of €31 billion (£26.6 billion) by 2030, Volkswagen is planning to restructure its operations across the board. The aforementioned 50 per cent reduction of model variants and 75 per cent cut in complexity – in other words, the consolidation or removal of options and trim levels – is already visible; cars such as the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo and Volkswagen Golf-based Jetta have been axed from certain markets, while Audi has already killed off the A1 supermini and Q2 SUV.