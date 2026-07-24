VW to sell its high-tech Chinese models in Europe, maybe build them here too

Volkswagen is preparing to bring some of its Chinese-engineered and built models to Europe. The cars will plug any gaps in its future product range as the German giant goes through a vast restructuring process to reduce complexity and costs.

Speaking on a half-yearly results call, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume said: “Volkswagen Group in China, we’re a China player, and with the market [as it is], it opens the same opportunities as Chinese brands when it comes to export.”

No specific timeline has been laid out yet, but this move will build on a larger plan to turn VW’s ‘In China For China’ program into a hub for markets in the eastern and southern hemispheres. The plan will also extend to offering certain Chinese models in Europe, although the German brand has been careful to emphasise that these will not include models which could overlap with European-designed or built cars already on sale.

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Blume continued by saying: “We would only bring products in segments which don’t have any European coverage, so it wouldn’t have any impact on European development. They’re completely different cars.”

Why would Volkswagen do this?

The plan has two main benefits, the first being a chance to mitigate the toughening market conditions in China by diversifying into other less competitive markets, while also dealing with any potential oversupply. This is exactly what other Chinese brands are already doing, and as VW comes with an established global footprint, it already has a foundation to sell from.