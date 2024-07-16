The latest BMW X5 is here and on sale now, with a starting price of £85,375, rising to just over £100,000. While the reveal of any new BMW model is significant, we pay particular attention when a fresh X5 emerges.

When BMW coined the term Sports Activity Vehicle at the launch of the original BMW X5 in 1999, it suggested that this was a car that could do just about anything. It had to drive like a sports saloon, be as practical as an estate car, plus have the rugged capability of an off-roader – and what a success this template has proven. Now, this all-new fifth generation will add one more feather to the X5’s cap thanks to its powertrain diversity, with diesel, plug-in hybrid or fully-electric options all offered for the first time – and a hydrogen fuel-cell variant coming in 2028.

Strictly speaking, there’s actually five powertrain options available, as overseas models will also have a pure petrol option. In the UK, we’ll be limited to three powertrains at launch, each promising class-leading figures in terms of performance and efficiency. There’s a high-performance plug-in hybrid M Performance model available from the off, and a full-house M model should be along in time. But it’s the bread-and-butter models which will have the biggest impact.

New BMW X5 pricing and specs

The iX5 60 xDrive, the only iX5 powertrain available, starts from £85,375 in M Sport trim, rising to £89,355 for an M Sport Pro.