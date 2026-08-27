New BMW iX5 M promises big power, a big battery and big presence
Forget four fat exhaust pipes, the new iX5 M is likely to have have four motors and a mountain of performance – and we’ve spied it testing
BMW has been spied testing its new X5 M, or more specifically the new iX5 M, ahead of its reveal in 2027.
In a change of strategy, the German firm’s future flagship high-performance SUV will now employ an electric powertrain in place of the previous car’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. This won’t please those with a preference for internal combustion, but will almost certainly offer a mountain of extra performance.
The new elements we can see on this prototype start with the styling, most notably a front end that’s surprisingly distinct from that of the standard iX5. In place of that car’s narrow and tall kidney grilles, this model features wider, broader units that sit on a shallower glazed front section. Expect thinner lighting, and bespoke lighting graphics, too.
These will align the iX5 M more closely to the forthcoming 5 Series and facelifted M5 also due in 2027, alongside further changes to the lower bumpers and wheels.
BMW hasn’t made such drastic alterations to the rest of the iX5’s body, though, as there doesn’t appear to be any bespoke body panels. A result of removing the traditional SUV-like cladding around the wheelarches on the latest X5 is that BMW hasn’t been able to easily widen the tracks or give the overall design a more aggressive stance, as has been the case on previous generations.
Under the skin, however, we’re expecting more substantial changes. While we don’t have any precise details about this specific new model yet, it should share its fundamental battery capacity and performance with the standard iX5. This means it could stretch to 141kWh, with peak charging speeds of up to 460kW.
The motors, however, will be in a different league. In place of the dual-motor arrangement of the standard car, expect the total to double to four. As we already know about the forthcoming electric M3, BMW M has been working on a unique quad-motor layout which won’t just generate more power, but promises to give drivers additional control. By being able to infinitely control drive going to each wheel, the new iX5 M won’t just be more powerful than its petrol-powered predecessor, but more agile, too.
With more motors, wider tyres and a bigger emphasis on performance rather than efficiency, it’s unlikely that this new model will have quite as much range as the impressive 525 miles the base iX5 is capable of. However, we’re still expecting well over 400 miles – a figure that should still be well above what upcoming rivals such as AMG’s GT SUV, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Bentley Torcal deliver.
BMW hasn’t officially confirmed a timeline for the new flagship, and with place-holder lighting, wheels and bumpers still attached, we suspect it will be a number of months before we see the finished item. But when it does arrive, potential buyers can anticipate pricing that gets underway from well over £100,000.
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