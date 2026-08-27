New BMW iX5 M promises big power, a big battery and big presence

BMW has been spied testing its new X5 M, or more specifically the new iX5 M, ahead of its reveal in 2027.

In a change of strategy, the German firm’s future flagship high-performance SUV will now employ an electric powertrain in place of the previous car’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. This won’t please those with a preference for internal combustion, but will almost certainly offer a mountain of extra performance.

The new elements we can see on this prototype start with the styling, most notably a front end that’s surprisingly distinct from that of the standard iX5. In place of that car’s narrow and tall kidney grilles, this model features wider, broader units that sit on a shallower glazed front section. Expect thinner lighting, and bespoke lighting graphics, too.

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These will align the iX5 M more closely to the forthcoming 5 Series and facelifted M5 also due in 2027, alongside further changes to the lower bumpers and wheels.

BMW hasn’t made such drastic alterations to the rest of the iX5’s body, though, as there doesn’t appear to be any bespoke body panels. A result of removing the traditional SUV-like cladding around the wheelarches on the latest X5 is that BMW hasn’t been able to easily widen the tracks or give the overall design a more aggressive stance, as has been the case on previous generations.