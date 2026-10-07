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New BMW iX3 M60 xDrive arrives to fill role of 604bhp range-topper

The new version of the iX3 electric SUV combines the car’s larger battery with a potent dual-motor setup

By:Matt Robinson
7 Oct 2026
BMW iX3 M60 - front25

BMW’s Neue Klasse range of electric vehicles has gained an M model. In fact, two. Coinciding with the reveal of the new iX4 and its M60 derivative, a BMW iX3 M60 xDrive has debuted as well.

Each electric SUV shares the same technical makeup, with the iX3/iX4’s largest 113kWh battery pack joined by a pair of motors providing a combined output of 604hp and 875Nm of torque. Mash your foot on the accelerator pedal hard enough from a standstill, and 62mph will arrive in 3.9 seconds. With enough space, the iX3 M60 will keep going to 149mph.

That’s fast, but we reckon the BMW iX3 will eventually go quicker still. What we’re looking at here is an ‘M Performance’ model rather than a full-fat M car - we’re expecting an ‘iX3 M’ to join the fray eventually with over 700bhp from a powertrain shared with the incoming electric M3

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For now, the iX3 M60 should provide a suitably spicy drive, not just thanks to its output but also the bespoke spring and damper tuning for the standard-fit adaptive M suspension, the inclusion of M Sport brakes, and the fitting of variable ratio steering. The rear motor transfers its power to the road via an M differential, as well. 

BMW iX3 M60 - rear25

To make sure everyone knows you’ve paid a bit more to get the M60 model, there are M badges fitted to the front doors, M aero mirror caps, and a small roof spoiler. Plus, of course, an M60 badge on the rear .

Inside, there are M Sport seats, plus an M Sport steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker, an M logo, and a special M Mode button to cycle between M Sport and M Sport Plus settings. Mostly, it’s as per the standard iX3, including the oblong 17.9-inch infotainment screen and the eye-catching, pillar-to-pillar Panoramic Vision display. 

The extra performance means the iX3 M60 can’t match the 500-mile range figure of the iX3 50 with which it shares the battery, but 460 is still an impressive number. The rapid charging capacity of 400kW is the same, so if you can find a potent enough charge station (400kW units are still rare), it’s possible to add as much as 211 miles in 10 minutes if conditions are optimal. 

As with the closely related iX4 M60, pricing for the iX3 M60 is yet to be announced. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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