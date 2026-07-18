September was my busiest month with the BMW iX3 yet. According to the BMW app, which I find so useful and intuitive, I made 62 trips, covered 1,785 miles and spent 38 hours behind the wheel. That’s more time than 79 per cent of other iX3 50 xDrive drivers, according to the app! Much of that came from my weekly 250-mile round trips to the office, and the BMW has handled these with ease.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What stands out most is how little those miles take out of me. The Panoramic iDrive display under the windscreen puts speed, navigation and range directly in my eyeline, so I’m not glancing down at a screen. Over a long trip, I arrive noticeably fresher.

The BMW is practical, too. With winter weather on the way, I stocked up on seasonal planting for my garden. The boot swallowed 64 pansies, an umbrella, a dog crate and one miniature dachshund, all of us travelling in comfort. At 520 litres, the iX3’s load bay takes family life in its stride.

BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport Pro: second report

Our Vice President of Content and Publishing does a lot of miles but has no home charger. Will an EV suit her?

Efficiency: 3.1 miles/kWh

3.1 miles/kWh Mileage: 8,569

I’m the latest very lucky member of the Auto Express team to take the keys to our BMW iX3, and it marks a couple of firsts for me. Coming out of a car from another premium German brand (Audi), I was thrilled to be moving into my first BMW (my lovely MINI aside). But, more significantly, this is also the first electric car I have ever run. And, if I’m being completely honest, I was anxious.