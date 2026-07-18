Long-term test: BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport Pro
Second fleetwatch report: BMW’s iX3 makes long commutes easy, while its 520-litre boot handles everything from plants to the family dog
September was my busiest month with the BMW iX3 yet. According to the BMW app, which I find so useful and intuitive, I made 62 trips, covered 1,785 miles and spent 38 hours behind the wheel. That’s more time than 79 per cent of other iX3 50 xDrive drivers, according to the app! Much of that came from my weekly 250-mile round trips to the office, and the BMW has handled these with ease.
What stands out most is how little those miles take out of me. The Panoramic iDrive display under the windscreen puts speed, navigation and range directly in my eyeline, so I’m not glancing down at a screen. Over a long trip, I arrive noticeably fresher.
The BMW is practical, too. With winter weather on the way, I stocked up on seasonal planting for my garden. The boot swallowed 64 pansies, an umbrella, a dog crate and one miniature dachshund, all of us travelling in comfort. At 520 litres, the iX3’s load bay takes family life in its stride.
BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport Pro: second report
Our Vice President of Content and Publishing does a lot of miles but has no home charger. Will an EV suit her?
- Efficiency: 3.1 miles/kWh
- Mileage: 8,569
I’m the latest very lucky member of the Auto Express team to take the keys to our BMW iX3, and it marks a couple of firsts for me. Coming out of a car from another premium German brand (Audi), I was thrilled to be moving into my first BMW (my lovely MINI aside). But, more significantly, this is also the first electric car I have ever run. And, if I’m being completely honest, I was anxious.
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Regular readers of my reports will know that I cover a lot of miles. A round trip to the Auto Express office and back is more than 250 miles, often with an early start and late finish. So visions of sitting at charging facilities at motorway services late at night watching the battery percentage creep upwards were playing on my mind. Plus, there was another complication: I don’t have a home charger.
If you were designing the perfect candidate to test whether an EV can fit into a high-mileage lifestyle, I suppose I’m it. Thankfully, the BMW is dismantling my preconceptions.
The car’s range has a lot to do with this. With more than 360 miles showing from a full charge, I’m not constantly thinking about where my next few electrons are coming from. Even my long commute is comfortably within the iX3’s abilities. Yes, I plan journeys a little more carefully than I did, but they’re not the military-style operations I’d imagined.
When I do stop, the iX3’s rapid-charging capability and 109kWh battery mean it’s far less inconvenient than I feared. With a suitably powerful charger, I can add meaningful range remarkably quickly. There’s generally enough time to read a few chapters of a book – or the latest Auto Express, obviously – catch up with family, grab a coffee and get back on the road. I’m even beginning to appreciate the stop: turning 20 minutes of charging into useful downtime isn’t so bad.
The BMW app helps enormously, too. As someone new to EV ‘ownership’, I’ve found it really intuitive. Being able to check the car’s charge and range and plan ahead from my phone removes another layer of uncertainty. But here’s the bigger problem: I absolutely love the iX3, to the extent that BMW may have ruined all future cars for me!
The panoramic iDrive display is one of those innovations you wonder how you lived without. Combined with the head-up display, I have everything I need where I want it, without looking away from the road. Initially it felt futuristic; now it feels completely natural.
The iX3 is equally impressive to drive. I tend to use Eco mode and haven’t once felt short-changed. Acceleration is impressive courtesy of its two e-motors, but it’s the smoothness that stands out. It glides along, making long journeys relaxing, yet still has the agility and precision you expect from a BMW.
Granted, it isn’t perfect. Adjusting the air vents via a screen feels like technology for technology’s sake, the nav occasionally lags behind your location and at motorway speeds there’s more road noise from those huge 22-inch wheels than you might expect.
But none of that changes how I feel about the iX3. Initially, I’d wondered whether an EV could work for someone who drives as far as I do without home charging. Not only does it work, I now can’t imagine life without it.
I’ve stopped worrying about driving an electric car and started wondering just what I’m going to do after I have to reluctantly hand this one back. Given the iX3’s double win at our New Car Awards, perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised. It sets an exceptionally high bar.
BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport Pro: first fleetwatch report
The iX3 has been a joy to drive, but one loose seat panel has raised questions over its build quality
I’m the latest member of the Auto Express team to take custody of the BMW iX3, and I’ll be sharing a more in-depth report soon. But I’m loving it so far. It’s a genuine joy to drive, beautifully refined and engaging.
One small issue: the side panel on the driver’s seat has come away. Whether it’s a fault or something we inherited is unclear, but given the exceptional build quality elsewhere, I suspect it’s an isolated issue rather than anything concerning.
BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport Pro: first report
Award-winning first Neue Klasse BMW gets off to a strong start on our fleet
- Efficiency: 3.2 miles/kWh
- Mileage: 5,552
In a previous long-term report I waxed lyrical about the value and practicality of the £30k Dacia Bigster I’d been living with, to the extent that I questioned the point of premium SUVs costing double the price. Within a week, I was called upon to drive our BMW iX3, the newest member of the Auto Express fleet, to our New Car Awards photoshoot in Suffolk after it won not one, but two categories. The irony was not lost on me.
The iX3 scooped Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year and Premium Electric Car of the Year at our awards ceremony. Just climbing inside offers an immediate sense of why, because the digital cockpit layout is like nothing I’ve ever seen. The long, thin display beneath the windscreen holds a wealth of information and is easy to adjust. Something unfamiliar feels intuitive and within no time, effortless to use.
Even the sat-nav system sits within this panoramic display, giving clear direction and almost leading the driver into the route ahead, although the navigation has a tendency to lag. Once out of central-London speed limits, the performance of the 463bhp twin e-motor SUV became apparent: rapid, and also far more agile than the bulky exterior might suggest.
It’s truly exciting to drive. For someone brought up on the promise of the BMW brand’s driving dynamics, the iX3 delivers that without question. But it also offers a smooth ride, gliding over potholes with an almost magical ability to make them disappear. Within the first 10 miles of my 250-mile round trip, I could more than account for the additional £35k over my Dacia. You get what you pay for.
Fully charged, the BMW is showing a real-world range of more than 350 miles, and it proved to be spot-on because I completed the journey from my south London home to the photoshoot location and back with more than 100 miles of range left. I’ve experienced previous electric car runs over similar journeys and know how power-sapping the drive can be.
There were no such issues with the iX3, which got me there and back with no range worries and in exceptional comfort. Our photoshoot spanned the weekend, and I had the pick of any of the 23 award-winning cars to drive back and forth, but chose the BMW every time. I’m beginning to think upmarket.
Aside from being a photography star, the iX3 has been put to serious work already, acting as support car for former editor Paul Barker and two friends completing the Chase the Sun bike ride before he left Auto Express last month. The run from the south up to the start point in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, on the Friday, driving 200 miles to various checkpoints the following day, and then back down from the finish at Ayr in Scotland to Sussex, added more than 1,000 miles in a weekend, and really showed the BMW’s class.
Despite the weight of three bikes on the Thule bike rack attached to the iX3’s £1,025 optional retractable towbar, and high-speed motorway running mixed with flowing empty country roads, he averaged a little more than 3.0 miles per kWh, giving a 326-mile real-world range. Not bad at all for a two-tonne-plus car, given the higher speeds and extra load. Charging was also efficient, and we saw a high of 348kW at a Gridserve chargepoint, taking us from 20-80 per cent much faster than our comfort break and coffee stop.
Barker also reported that the iX3 is way more engaging and lovely to drive across those empty Scottish country roads than any other big electric SUV has got close to so far. It felt precise through flowing bends and enjoyed the challenging terrain.
But spending 1,000 miles in the BMW over a weekend showed up a few flaws, and there are places where it feels over-engineered. Having to go into the climate screen to adjust the angle of the vents is adding regressive tech, and the pop-out door handles need to eject faster, rather than making you wait to get in the car. If we’re really nit-picking, there’s also a lot of road noise from the optional 22-inch wheels.
While the touchscreen is responsive and well laid out, the nav often lags slightly behind your actual position, to the point where it induces hesitation when in unfamiliar busy cities or motorway junctions. The voice-recognition system is also outgunned by more intuitive and advanced tech in Google-based systems. Its most-used phrase seems to be “I’m not quite sure how to help you with that”.
But these gripes fail to detract from a supremely excellent all-round car. Great range, excellent performance and typical BMW driving characteristics, plus top-notch quality inside and plenty of space and practicality show why the iX3 is top of the premium class. And why it’s already an Auto Express award-winner.
|Rating:
|4.5 stars
|Model tested:
|BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport Pro
|On fleet since:
|June 2026
|Price new:
|£61,750
|Powertrain:
|109kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|469bhp/645Nm
|CO2/BiK:
|0g/km, 4%
|Options:
|Tech Plus pack (£1,700), panoramic roof (£1,275), retractable towbar (£1,025), Parking Assistant Pro (£775), sun protection glass (£450), heated steering wheel (£250)
|Insurance:
|Group: 44 Quote: £1,746
|Mileage/efficiency:
|8,569 miles/3.1 miles/kWh
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
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