While this investment will come alongside several other changes proposed by the Cost of Public Electric Vehicle Charging Review that was published alongside the Budget, there was some hope, however, that the Government could slash public charging VAT. This is currently charged at a rate of 20 per cent, compared with the five per cent rate for domestic electricity and will continue to be enforced via the upcoming Finance Bill 2026-27.

The RAC’s senior policy officer, Rod Dennis, said a VAT cut “would have been an obvious way for the Government to make the switch more accessible for more people. Instead, following its review of public charging costs, it appears to be exploring a different approach that would allow drivers to use lower-powered public chargers at the same cost as charging at home. We look forward to hearing more details on this.”

eVED to stump up the cash

Of course, all of these pledges require funding from somewhere – especially if the Government is trying to limit the nation’s borrowing. With this in mind, the Budget has shed more light on the forthcoming eVED pay-per-mile tax on EVs.

Under the new system, which is due to come into force in April 2028, drivers will be able to choose to estimate and submit their annual mileage online, paying three pence per mile for EVs and 1.5 pence for PHEVs. A new ‘eVED Connect’ system will also allow drivers to use their vehicle’s telematics technology to accurately track how many miles they cover, without the same risks of under or overpayment as with the self-submission system.

For those who do overestimate their mileage and thus require a rebate, the Government says it will implement an automatic returns scheme “by 2030” – two years after the introduction of eVED. In the meantime, it’s unclear whether drivers will need to contact the DVLA themselves for a rebate, or if any overpayment will be debited to the cost of the next year’s eVED.

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