Verdict

The Ferrari Purosangue is already the best handling and most dynamic of the super-SUVs, yet the new Handling Speciale pack makes it even more engaging and rewarding. This has been achieved by recalibrating its sophisticated and supremely capable active dampers, making it even more agile. You also get faster gearshifts and more of the sound of the V12 comes through to the cockpit. Although the pack is a £16,450 option, the base Purosangue is over £313,000 and most are specced up, so there seems little reason not to tick the box.

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There were sceptics when the Purosangue was launched three years ago. Ferrari said it wasn’t an SUV, even though it was a jacked up 4x4 with four seats, four doors and a tailgate. Instead, the brand called it a sports GT and pointed out typical Ferrari features such as the front-mid-mounted V12 engine and combined rear axle and gearbox that helped give a sports car-like weight distribution of 49/51 per cent front/rear. We counted ourselves among the doubters… until we drove it, at which point we had to concede that it handled better than every other super-SUV.

A large part of the Purosangue’s dynamic ability comes courtesy of its active suspension. The dampers developed by Multimatic are complex and sophisticated (and hugely expensive) and allowed Ferrari’s engineers to control the mass of the circa 2.2 tonne Purosangue with exceptional fidelity, delivering comfort and remarkably willing handling. Now Ferrari has ramped things up with the Purosangue HS, standing for Handling Speciale.