The covers have come off the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: the maker’s first “in-house-developed, full-size SUV” and the second model to be based on the 800-volt AMG.EA performance platform. It boasts up to 1,153bhp and 435 miles of range, and will be priced from around £110,000 when it goes on sale in the coming weeks.

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Using the same base as the AMG GT 4-Door saloon, the SUV will be offered in twin-motor 53 and 55 guises, as well as in flagship, triple-motor 63 form. Product team lead, Nadine Schütt, told us the car is a “true milestone for AMG” and while it’s “SUV in shape, it’s a GT by nature”.

Measuring just over five metres long, there are plenty of links to be drawn with the 4-Door, including a similar front-end grille and lighting treatment, and an all-but-identical darkened arrangement at the back. There are lots of functional cuts and slashes in the bodywork, plus a small, active rear wing at the top of the tailgate.

In profile, there are whiffs of Aston Martin DBX to the design, although Schütt told us in no uncertain terms that this car has been unashamedly benchmarked against the latest Porsche Cayenne. Whatever you think of the styling, the on-paper performance stats offer some eye-widening reading.