As automotive matches go, this one’s definitely of the ‘made in heaven’ variety. The Audacious Automotive IV takes the bones of a B7 generation Audi RS4, AKA the first one with that gorgeous-sounding naturally aspirated V8, and dresses it up like a Sport Quattro Group B rally homologation special.

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You might think an RS3 would be more appropriate given that it matches the cylinder count of the Sport Quattro, but it would have made a manual gearbox a difficulty, and its transverse layout would have proven a challenge with what Audacious was looking to achieve. Given that the RS4’s 4.2-litre is up there with the best engines Audi has ever made, we won’t grumble.

A fine engine though that V8 may be, Scottish firm Audacious Automotive didn’t fancy leaving it alone. It has a supercharger to raise the output to 600bhp, while a 750bhp ‘Stage 2’ version is available with uprated internals.

Taking things further still, it’s possible to have the V8 re-engineered to deliver a 10,000rpm red line (up from 8,250rpm), either with a supercharger or without.

All versions will be quick – the IV is about 250kg lighter than the RS4 upon which it’s based, making it around 1,400kg, and there’s the option for carbon fibre body panels to trim the fat even further.

Some parts of the RS4 remain in the cabin (the steering wheel in particular is a giveaway for the car’s origins), but Audacious has done plenty to give the interior a more retro look. The highly customisable nature of the programme also means it can be trimmed to the buyer’s exacting tastes.

Want one? You’ll need at least £350,000, and that doesn’t include the donor car. Or any extras you might want, which will presumably send that figure skyward rather quickly. You’ll need to be patient, too, with the first car not due to be completed until late 2027.

Audacious doesn’t need to convince too many people to hand over the best part of half a million quid and to wait that long, though – it’ll only be making 50.

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