Volkswagen has paused development of the electric ID. Golf, saying that it is unable to generate the required investment to continue with the project after yet another challenging financial quarter. A brutal reckoning, perhaps, but it’s all more complicated than a short statement from the executive board can describe.

It’s clear that Volkswagen is in something of a pickle with its next Golf, one that feels especially destructive given the company’s current financial hardships. Problems are coming in from all sides, everything from a shrinking Chinese market to US tariffs and a hit on general profitability back at home is making life difficult for the German brand.

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So is the next ID. Golf’s delay the start of a death spiral for the German giant, or is it something less terminal? Here’s what we know.

Why is it so difficult to electrify the Golf?

What was once a golden goose is now slowly becoming a poisoned chalice, as the brand faces reinventing the Golf as an electric car, it’s not a project VW can afford to screw up.

In many ways, the existing ID.3 Neo already is an ‘electric Golf’, but there’s so much cachet to the Golf name – and an expectation of general technical brilliance – that the marque has been cautious not to use it until there’s absolute confidence in the product it will be attached to.