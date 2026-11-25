The new Volkswagen ID. Cross is now available with a little extra zip thanks to an R-Line variant that’ll join the range at the beginning of 2027. Unlike R-Line VWs of the past, which generally just added sporty styling elements, the new ID. Cross R-Line will come with the high-performing electric motor and updated chassis from its ID. Polo GTI sibling. It’s a ‘secret GTI’, if you will.

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The 221bhp e-motor, which is also found in the Cupra Raval VZ, will draw energy from a 52kWh battery, and allow the ID. Cross R-Line to sprint from 0-62mph in just under seven seconds. Range should be largely unaffected, with a potential WLTP figure of around 260 miles when the model is put through its formal testing cycle.

Among the most surprising elements are some of the chassis upgrades also adapted from the ID. Polo GTI. These include a 15mm lower ride height alongside standard 19-inch or optional 20-inch wheels, together with VW’s optional adaptive dampers. Most impressive, though, is the limited-slip differential – this is designed to help make the car feel more agile, improving grip on the front axle when powering out of a tight bend.

The ID. Cross’s gentle, approachable styling has also been given a more assertive look, mimicking the same R-Line bodykit as seen on the new ID. Tiguan that will arrive in 2027. Changes include new bumpers with black inserts and upright daytime running lights integrated on either side of the lower air intake. The doors also feature body-colour accents, and the roof-rails and garnish on the C-pillar are now finished in a dark, chrome-effect look. Full-black alternatives are available as an option.

These more sinister design elements continue in the cabin, where the standard car’s woven-look fabric makes way for a new type of soft-touch velour material in black. Any bright silver elements are also toned down to a darker shade, but there’s no contrasting stitching or bold GTI-like elements as found on the Polo.

If you’re after the R-Line’s more aggressive look, but aren’t as interested in the extra performance, you’ll be able to combine the trim level with other powertrain options, too.

Pricing and final specifications have yet to be finalised for the UK, but expect a small increase on the current top-spec Style trim. This should mean things kick off at around £28,000 for the smaller 37kWh battery option, and around £35,000 for the top-spec 52kWh variant with the GTI powertrain.

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