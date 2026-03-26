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5,000 Volkswagen EVs recalled over fire risk

VW says manufacturing that might not meet ‘quality standards’ means that batteries could overheat when fully charged on six different models

By:Tom Jervis
6 Nov 2026
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering

Around 5,000 Volkswagen Group EVs in the UK are being recalled over a battery fire risk, with owners in the meantime being forced to limit how much they can charge them.

Certain examples of the Volkswagen ID.3, Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen ID.5, Volkswagen ID.7 and Volkswagen ID.Buzz, as well as the Cupra Born, all manufactured between 2022 and 2025, are said to have lithium-ion batteries that may not meet ‘quality standards’. The VW Group’s concern is that a high level of charge may cause the battery to overheat, triggering thermal runaway and potentially, a fire.

For safety reasons, the VW Group has remotely issued a software update which restricts owners from fully charging their cars. The 80 per cent limit imposed by the so-called ‘Battery Care Mode’ means none of the models affected will be able to get anywhere their maximum claimed range, although drivers are assured it’s safe to drive their cars with the restrictions in place. 

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The limit will be removed following a check by VW technicians to see if the battery is up to standards; in cases where the battery doesn’t meet VW’s specification, the firm says it will apply a ‘software-based solution’. Auto Express has queried whether this will restore batteries to their full capacity and how long it expects the recall process to take. 

The VW Group says it’s in the process of sending out recall letters, but in the meantime it’s worth highlighting that recalls relating to fire risks aren’t exclusive to electric cars; while this particular one is large in terms of numbers, many petrol and diesel models have historically been recalled due to the potential for engine fires. 

In fact, a study by the US National Transportation Safety Board showed that there are 25 fires per 100,000 EV sales versus 1,530 fires for internal combustion vehicles.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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