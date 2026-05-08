The cabin won’t be to all tastes; there’s an awful lot going on, and the contrasting colours, textures and finishes don’t universally compliment each other. But at least it’s distinctive, and quality on the whole is very good. The tall centre console helps the sense of solidity and adds to the driver-focused feel.

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Make no mistake, the Cupra Raval VZ is a proper little pocket rocket. Acceleration is strong, and torque instant, rushing the car forward at the flick of your right foot. The VZ even comes with a launch control function that pulses vibrations through your seat; not something you’ll use on a regular basis, but a party trick all the same.

The steering is accurate and well weighted, but it’s the way the Raval turns in that impresses most. Almost regardless of speed, you just pivot the wheel and the car reacts; seemingly relentless grip carries you through the bends and slingshots you out the other side. This, matched to unflappable body control, comfortably gifts the Raval the title of the best-handling small car on sale.

Yet none of this comes at the expense of comfort or ride quality – although admittedly our car had that aforementioned dynamic chassis control, adjustable through 15 stages. Sure, it’s maybe a little bouncy in town, but that’s more a victim of the relatively short wheelbase than anything else. At speed, it flows well, with a compliance to the ride that ensures longer journeys are no hassle.

Indeed, during our time with the Raval VZ, we averaged almost four miles per kWh – equivalent to over 200 miles of real-world range from the 52kWh battery. We weren’t hanging about either; we reckon you’d come close to Cupra’s quoted maximum range of 238 miles in normal driving, without much effort at all.