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Road tests

Cupra Raval VZ review: a true pocket rocket for the EV era

The hot little Raval VZ marks the beginning of a very promising new era

By:Richard Ingram
30 Oct 2026
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

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Verdict

The Cupra Raval VZ is a proper little pocket rocket, and signals an exciting new era of brilliant baby EVs from the Volkswagen Group. The sporty styling disguises a small car that is efficient and practical but the VZ is also genuinely fun to drive. The only thing preventing it earning a full five-star verdict is the fact it’s quite a bit more expensive than the standard models and comes with a battery range penalty. 

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Cupra’s rise as the Volkswagen Group’s youngest brand has been well documented, and with a fresh line-up of petrol, plug-in and fully electric cars, the firm’s trajectory shows no sign of slowing. 

The Raval is a five-door electric supermini aimed squarely at the Renault 5, plus a host of rivals including the Kia EV2, Skoda Epiq, Nissan Micra and VW’s own ID. Polo, when it lands in the UK this summer. 

At the top of the Raval line-up sits this, the flagship VZ variant, and while it might look expensive on paper at nearly £35,000, it does come with an array of top-shelf goodies such as matrix-LED lights, vegan leather, dynamic chassis control and an electronic limited-slip differential. With 223bhp on tap, it also has the potential to fit the bill as a bona fide electric hot hatch. Especially if Cupra’s managed to sprinkle some of its sporting DNA on this new MEB+ architecture.

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Proportionally, the Raval is just right. Squat enough to look sporty, but with sufficient length in the wheelbase to cater for those forced to sit in the back – something we’ll touch on in a moment. In true Cupra fashion, there are plenty of styling flourishes and copper details, and even the option of satin paint. At first glance, it’s clear the VW Group’s newest brand is unashamedly targeting younger buyers with its electric supermini.

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The inside feels even more familiar than the outside, with a minimalist layout centred around a large 12.9-inch touchscreen with illuminated sliders for the stereo volume and temperature control. It’s a big improvement on VW Group’s Covid-era screens, working well with an intuitive menu layout and all the necessary functionality. Of course, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included if, like most twenty- or thirty-somethings this car is aimed at, you prefer to link your phone for mapping and media.

Auto Express deputy editor Richard Ingram driving the Cupra Raval13

Directly in front of the driver sits a racy steering wheel with a prominent copper Cupra logo emblazoned on it, plus quick-access buttons for the myriad drive modes. Through this, you view a set of sharp 10.25-inch digital dials, the contents of which can be easily altered to switch between trip info and other data. Despite the sheer number of (physical) buttons it’s another easy-to-understand layout, complimented by the column mounted gear-shifter straight from the larger Cupra Born.

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The cabin won’t be to all tastes; there’s an awful lot going on, and the contrasting colours, textures and finishes don’t universally compliment each other. But at least it’s distinctive, and quality on the whole is very good. The tall centre console helps the sense of solidity and adds to the driver-focused feel.

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Make no mistake, the Cupra Raval VZ is a proper little pocket rocket. Acceleration is strong, and torque instant, rushing the car forward at the flick of your right foot. The VZ even comes with a launch control function that pulses vibrations through your seat; not something you’ll use on a regular basis, but a party trick all the same.

The steering is accurate and well weighted, but it’s the way the Raval turns in that impresses most. Almost regardless of speed, you just pivot the wheel and the car reacts; seemingly relentless grip carries you through the bends and slingshots you out the other side. This, matched to unflappable body control, comfortably gifts the Raval the title of the best-handling small car on sale.

Yet none of this comes at the expense of comfort or ride quality – although admittedly our car had that aforementioned dynamic chassis control, adjustable through 15 stages. Sure, it’s maybe a little bouncy in town, but that’s more a victim of the relatively short wheelbase than anything else. At speed, it flows well, with a compliance to the ride that ensures longer journeys are no hassle.

Cupra Raval - rear static13

Indeed, during our time with the Raval VZ, we averaged almost four miles per kWh – equivalent to over 200 miles of real-world range from the 52kWh battery. We weren’t hanging about either; we reckon you’d come close to Cupra’s quoted maximum range of 238 miles in normal driving, without much effort at all. 

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When the time comes to top up, the VZ’s 52kWh battery gets a rapid-charging speed boost compared to the regular models at 105kW – about par for the course alongside rivals like the Renault 5 and MINI Cooper. A 10 to 80 per cent charge will be completed in around 24 minutes. A full charge from a typical 7.4kW home wallbox charger, meanwhile, will take seven hours.

Despite being Cupra’s smallest car and the entry point to the Volkswagen Group’s electric-car range (for now), the Raval’s new EV-dedicated architecture provides a decent amount of space inside. Even sitting behind the VZ’s chunky bucket seats provides enough room for taller adults, and while you probably wouldn’t want to squeeze three across the back for long periods, the flat floor makes it easier than in most ICE superminis

Move around to the boot and that sense of space continues; by placing the motor on the front axle, Cupra has managed to offer more cargo space than you’ll find in the larger Born. Most of the time you’ll leave the floor in its standard position – offering a flat load area and enough room for soft bags or the weekly shop – but remove it and you’re granted access to a whopping 441-litre boot. It’s a deep space, so you’ll need to lift things over the load lip, but it makes you question the need for the various C-segment hatchbacks claiming to offer greater versatility.

Model:Cupra Raval VZ 52kWh 225PS
Price:£34,995
On sale:June 2026
Powertrain:52kWh battery, 1x electric motor
Power/torque:223bhp/290Nm
0-62/top speed:6.8 seconds/109mph
Range:236 miles
Max. charging:105kW (10-80% in 24 mins)
Size (L/W/H):4,046/1,784/1,514mm

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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