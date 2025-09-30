Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia EV5 GT gets punchy £54k price tag

Kia’s electric SUV has also been given sportier styling and a simulated gearbox

By:Ellis Hyde
1 Oct 2026
New Kia EV5 GT at the Brussels Motor Show - front 3/4 static 6

Order books are now open for the new Kia EV5 GT, which brings 301bhp, all-wheel drive and a sporty edge to the fully electric family SUV, plus a price tag of £54,295. 

Until now, the Kia EV5 has only been offered with front-wheel drive. But the GT version adds a second electric motor on the rear axle providing extra traction as well as extra power. The 0-62mph sprint takes 6.2 seconds, which is quite a bit slower than rivals such as the Skoda Enyaq vRS, Tesla Model Y Performance or Twin Motor Volvo EX40, but they all have more power.

However, none of them feature anything like Kia’s Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) technology, which allows the driver to row through ‘virtual gears’ with corresponding engine noise and throttle mapping. Other upgrades over the standard EV5 include a dedicated GT driver mode, plus adaptive suspension, 20-inch wheels and more performance-oriented tyres. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are also some small styling changes and GT badging, plus slightly more body-hugging seats, but the overall effect is rather subtle. Comfort, practicality and versatility weren’t forgotten about, with Kia even giving this warmed-up family SUV a ‘Pet Mode’ that keeps the cabin at a safe, comfortable temperature so that pets can be left inside for short periods. 

The EV5 GT has a range of up to 295 miles thanks to a 81.4kWh battery pack, and recharging it from 10 to 80 per cent using most rapid chargers will take just over half an hour. 

The Kia EV5 GT is one of three hot electric cars that the brand has just introduced, and it goes on sale at the same time as the smaller EV3 GT crossover and the EV4 GT hot hatch, which are priced from £48,695 and £49,345, respectively. The first cars should be delivered to customers before the end of the year. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Kia EV5 GT 2026 review: fast but not much fun
Kia EV5 GT - front

New Kia EV5 GT 2026 review: fast but not much fun

The new Kia EV5 GT is rapid in a straight line, but rivals are just more fun to drive
Road tests
7 Sep 2026
Kia EV5 review
Kia EV5 - front 3/4

Kia EV5 review

The Kia EV5 is an intriguing alternative to the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y, though it can’t quite beat them
In-depth reviews
29 Jul 2026
New Kia Sportage and EV5 Storm models to steal the GT-Line’s thunder
Kia Sportage and EV5 Storm - front and rear static

New Kia Sportage and EV5 Storm models to steal the GT-Line’s thunder

The Kia EV5 and Sportage are now available with the new Storm specification, while the former also now gets a dual-motor option
News
1 Jul 2026
Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV5 vs Smart #5: is the new cut-price Tesla electric SUV king?
Tesla Model Y, Kia EV5, and Smart #5 - front angled

Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV5 vs Smart #5: is the new cut-price Tesla electric SUV king?

The electric SUV class is hotting up with new Kia EV5 and Smart #5, plus an entry-level version of Tesla’s Model Y
Car group tests
17 Jan 2026

Most Popular

Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head
Cupra Raval vs Renault 5

Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head

The sporty Cupra Raval is the first of the VW Group’s electric superminis on sale, but can it get the better of the retro-themed Renault 5
Car group tests
29 Sep 2026
New Polestar 2 will ‘beat’ BMW i3, according to dynamics boss
Polestar 2 - exclusive image

New Polestar 2 will ‘beat’ BMW i3, according to dynamics boss

The new Polestar 2 is set to morph into a true sports saloon – with strong emphasis on the sporty side of things
News
29 Sep 2026
Radical new Citroen C4 Picasso to make MPVs cool again
Citroen C4 Picasso - exclusive image

Radical new Citroen C4 Picasso to make MPVs cool again

Citroen is going back to what it does best: new ELO-inspired MPV could spawn family of family-friendly models
News
28 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content