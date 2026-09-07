Verdict

The Kia EV5 GT is a bit of a mixed bag. If you’re looking for a family electric SUV with a sporting edge, then it’s worth considering over its rivals. Performance in a straight line is strong, but the car’s size and weight limits the fun in corners. It’s arguable that the top-spec GT-Line S AWD model offers a similar combination of sportiness and practicality for less money, albeit without the clever electronics or green detailing.

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In the cut and thrust of the electric SUV market, the Kia EV5 has struggled to stand out. It’s the electric alternative to the big-selling Sportage, and while it’s a perfectly fine machine, there are plenty of talented rivals at the same price point, while the smaller EV3 offers nearly as much practicality. Can the new GT model give the EV5 the boost it needs to set it apart?

The philosophy behind Kia’s GT models is to deliver performance and comfort in a package that offers just as much everyday usability as the rest of the line-up. As a result, the visual changes are more subtle than the in-your-face looks of sister firm Hyundai’s N models, while the powertrain and chassis updates are designed with a focus on fast road driving, rather than on-track performance. That should suit this compact family SUV to a tee.