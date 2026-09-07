New Kia EV5 GT 2026 review: fast but not much fun
The new Kia EV5 GT is rapid in a straight line, but rivals are just more fun to drive
Verdict
The Kia EV5 GT is a bit of a mixed bag. If you’re looking for a family electric SUV with a sporting edge, then it’s worth considering over its rivals. Performance in a straight line is strong, but the car’s size and weight limits the fun in corners. It’s arguable that the top-spec GT-Line S AWD model offers a similar combination of sportiness and practicality for less money, albeit without the clever electronics or green detailing.
In the cut and thrust of the electric SUV market, the Kia EV5 has struggled to stand out. It’s the electric alternative to the big-selling Sportage, and while it’s a perfectly fine machine, there are plenty of talented rivals at the same price point, while the smaller EV3 offers nearly as much practicality. Can the new GT model give the EV5 the boost it needs to set it apart?
The philosophy behind Kia’s GT models is to deliver performance and comfort in a package that offers just as much everyday usability as the rest of the line-up. As a result, the visual changes are more subtle than the in-your-face looks of sister firm Hyundai’s N models, while the powertrain and chassis updates are designed with a focus on fast road driving, rather than on-track performance. That should suit this compact family SUV to a tee.
The EV5 GT’s upgrades over GT-Line S trim are subtle; after all, the latter is designed to add sportier appeal to the lower-powered variants. There’s a redesigned lower bumper at the front, while neon green brake calipers hide behind a new 20-inch alloy wheel design. A contrast black roof is also added, while the rear bumper includes a motorsport-inspired central foglight. But as far as exterior tweaks go, that’s it.
There’s more GT-ification inside, but none of it is added at the expense of practicality. There are neon green metallic inserts on the front seats, a mix of artificial leather and suede upholstery, plus bright green colouring for the stitching and steering wheel marker. And to tie in with the theme, there’s a bright green GT button on the steering wheel and green graphics on the dual displays.
Under the skin, the EV5’s dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain has been given a boost. There’s a total power output of 302bhp and 480Nm of torque, which is a 45bhp and 95Nm increase over the most powerful version of the standard car. As well as more power, the GT has revised electronics to improve its responses. Kia has also added the Virtual Gear Shift system first seen on the EV6 GT, which offers the sensations of a six-speed twin-clutch gearbox via the car’s electronics.
This works in conjunction with another piece of software called Active Sound Design that pumps an artificial engine note into the cabin, and is intended to boost the connection between the driver and the car’s performance.
In terms of suspension, Kia hasn’t given the EV5 GT a lower ride height when compared with the regular model, instead adding adaptive dampers that can tighten up or slacken off the ride at the push of the GT or drive mode buttons.
Another technological advance is Kia’s Preview Electronic Controlled Suspension. This system uses a forward-facing camera to read the road ahead and allow the dampers to compensate for any bumps in the road. How well this works is open for debate, though, and you’d have to try it alongside a model that’s not equipped with it to see what difference it makes.
The 81.4kWh battery remains unchanged from the standard EV5. Thanks to the extra power on tap, the GT has a shorter range, although the official figure of 296 miles is only around 10 miles less than is quoted for the AWD model. Real-world efficiency will vary of course, and if you dip into the EV5 GT’s performance, then don’t expect to get close to that figure.
On the road, the EV5 GT can be as docile or as wild as you want, simply by selecting the different drive modes. The Normal setting delivers a relatively comfortable ride, although harsher bumps can be felt courtesy of those large 20-inch wheels. When negotiating a rippled piece of tarmac, the dampers can be a little slow to respond, resulting in some bobbing up and down. This can be mitigated by selecting a firmer set-up, though, than the default GT mode.
The GT setting also introduces a snappier throttle and weightier steering, but the main issue with the EV5 (as with most electric performance SUVs) is overcoming a chunky kerbweight. While the battery is under the cabin floor to help lower the centre of gravity, there’s only so much the electronics can do to contain the EV5 GT’s 2.2-tonne mass, and any driving fun is limited by the amount of lean you’re prepared to put your passengers through. There’s plenty of grip on offer, though, so you’re not going to be pushing close to the limits on the road.
Straight-line acceleration is an EV strong point, and the EV5 GT’s 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds is more than fast enough in a car such as this, although the relatively tall seating position doesn’t convey a sense of speed. Launch control is included and is selectable via the main menu, although it’s buried deep in the many layers of mode selection. Activate it, and the artificial sound generator kicks in with a growling idle, then you simply step on the brake with your left foot, apply full throttle with your right, and away you go.
The EV5 GT launches with zero fuss as all four wheels put the power to the road, while the electronics shift through the virtual gears at a rapid pace. Take manual control, and Kia has engineered pauses in the shifts as each ratio is selected, while hitting the virtual rev limiter (easy to do when the car builds speed so quickly) sees the EV5 stop accelerating immediately, throwing you forward against the seatbelt with the sudden pause in proceedings.
With Active Sound Design switched on, engine sounds are piped into the cabin via the standard-fit Harman Kardon sound system. The note is reminiscent of Audi’s classic five-cylinder warble, albeit with a slight electronic edge. In regular driving, the droning sound can become tiresome as it resonates at different throttle openings, but Kia does at least allow you to adjust the volume so it’s not quite as intrusive. Otherwise the EV5 GT can sprint away in the kind of stealthy silence that most EVs are known for.
Prices for the EV5 GT are still to be confirmed, but estimates are in the £52,000-£53,000 range, and this will pit it against cars such as the Cupra Tavascan and Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, while undercutting the Nissan Ariya Nismo. It’s arguable that the Kia provides a better mix of performance and practicality than all three of these rivals.
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|Model:
|Kia EV5 GT
|Price:
|£52,000 (est)
|Powertrain:
|81.4kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|302bhp/480Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|6.2 seconds
|Top speed:
|112mph
|Range:
|296 miles
|Max charging:
|150kW (10-80% in 30min)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,610/1,875/1,685mm
|On sale:
|October