Verdict

Sporty SUVs are often compromised, but the Kia EV3 GT demands less of one than most. It’s not as focused or as good to drive as its EV4 GT sibling, so if you want an engaging drive, then that is the better option, but if you want a family car with a bit of added dynamism and a subtly sportier look, it fits the bill. It’s also the only version of the EV3 with four-wheel drive if that’s on your checklist of family car requirements.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s said that good things come in threes, and that’s certainly what Kia is hoping with its latest GT models. The Kia EV3 GT lines up alongside its EV4 and EV5 siblings to expand the sporting line-up to five, joining the already established EV6 and EV9 GTs.

For the GT model, Kia adds some unique features that aren’t applied to the rest of the line-up. On the EV3 GT, you get neon green exterior detailing, although that chiefly appears on the brake calipers that are fitted behind a unique set of 20-inch gloss black wheels. There are more green features inside, with the colour applied to the digital displays, seatbelts and stitching, while sports seats trimmed in artificial leather and suede are also included. If you’re looking for a fast SUV that shouts about its potential, you’ll need to look elsewhere.