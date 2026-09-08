Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Kia EV3 GT review: four-wheel drive fun for the family

It's not the hottest Kia to ever hit the road, but the GT does add four-wheel drive to the EV3 line-up

By:Dean Gibson
8 Sep 2026
Kia EV3 GT - front tracking18
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Avg. savings
£3,019 off RRP*
Compare Offers
Find your Kia EV3
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £3,019 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Used car offers
From £29,995
Compare Offers
Compare leasing deals**
From £326 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

Sporty SUVs are often compromised, but the Kia EV3 GT demands less of one than most. It’s not as focused or as good to drive as its EV4 GT sibling, so if you want an engaging drive, then that is the better option, but if you want a family car with a bit of added dynamism and a subtly sportier look, it fits the bill. It’s also the only version of the EV3 with four-wheel drive if that’s on your checklist of family car requirements.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s said that good things come in threes, and that’s certainly what Kia is hoping with its latest GT models. The Kia EV3 GT lines up alongside its EV4 and EV5 siblings to expand the sporting line-up to five, joining the already established EV6 and EV9 GTs.

For the GT model, Kia adds some unique features that aren’t applied to the rest of the line-up. On the EV3 GT, you get neon green exterior detailing, although that chiefly appears on the brake calipers that are fitted behind a unique set of 20-inch gloss black wheels. There are more green features inside, with the colour applied to the digital displays, seatbelts and stitching, while sports seats trimmed in artificial leather and suede are also included. If you’re looking for a fast SUV that shouts about its potential, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

EV3

2027 KIA

EV3

1,641 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £29,995
View EV3
EV3

2027 KIA

EV3

1,259 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £34,995
View EV3
EV3

2027 KIA

EV3

2,054 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £36,999
View EV3
EV3

2027 KIA

EV3

3,851 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £32,999
View EV3

There are more significant changes under the skin, where the EV3 GT shares its platform and running gear with the EV4 version. It’s based around the same 81.4kWh battery as the standard EV3, but the GT adds four-wheel drive courtesy of a second electric motor that’s added to the rear axle. As a result the EV3 GT has a combined power output of 288bhp and 468Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-62mph time of 5.7 seconds. That’s a tenth of a second slower than the EV4 GT, courtesy of the EV3’s slightly larger and 22kg heavier body.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As well as more powerful motors, Kia has added adaptive dampers to help broaden the range of ability that the EV3 GT has to offer. As well as selectable drive modes, which are the same as those found on the standard car, there’s a bright green GT button on the steering wheel that puts the car into an even sportier setting. This firms up the dampers, adds more weight to the steering and sharpens the throttle response.

On the road, the EV3 GT delivers a firmer ride than the standard car, even in the most comfortable setting, but it’s not what we would call harsh. Overall the ride quality befits the GT badge. It offers good damping most of the time, with only bigger bumps or potholes causing the larger wheels to crash over them.

Kia EV3 GT - interior18

The quicker steering response and heavier rack can be felt, too, although as with the Kia EV5 GT, the EV3’s relatively high centre of gravity does cause some lean in corners at higher speeds. Electronic torque vectoring is fitted that helps the car hold a tighter line in corners, but overall if you want an EV that offers fun handling, then the Kia EV4 GT is a better choice.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The EV3 GT features software upgrades that are designed to enhance its performance in other ways. As with other GT variants, Kia has added its Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) tech to the transmission. In everyday driving there’s a typical EV set-up with the motors providing direct drive to the wheels, but VGS introduces software that emulates a six-speed twin-clutch automatic gearbox.

When activated, VGS changes the dashboard display to show a ‘rev counter’ while shifting, and you can either let the software handle the gearchanges, or take ‘manual’ control using the steering wheel paddles that adjust the amount of energy recovery when driving in the standard modes. Use the shifters, and changing up when on the throttle is accompanied by a thump in the back, while reaching the artificial rev limiter sees the car immediately stop making progress. 

VGS comes hand-in-hand with Active Sound Design, which pipes artificial sounds that synchronise with the virtual shifter to give you more of a sensation of driving a petrol-powered car. The sound isn’t unpleasant, with a synthesised five-cylinder note, and you can adjust the volume level to make it loud or subtle.

The electronic shift is an interesting addition that adds a sporty element to the car, but we wonder how often it will actually be used; after a brief dabble with the system, we found it more pleasing to let the electronics look after things, while some are likely to prefer the silent acceleration that EVs are known for.

Kia EV3 GT - rear cornering18

Kia is pitching the EV3 GT as a fast car for urban use, handing over the mantle as the car for the driving enthusiast over to the EV4 GT, and overall we can see the electric SUV working well around town. The snappy throttle offers quick acceleration, while the taller driving position means a better view of your surroundings. Combine this with the classy cabin design and higher-grade materials, and the EV3 is appealing as a sporty SUV.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The EV3 GT’s power boost means that there is a price to be paid in terms of range. Since the GT’s battery remains unchanged when compared with the standard car, Kia quotes a range of 311 miles combined, compared with up to 375 miles for the less powerful front-wheel drive version. Stick with urban driving, and the quoted City range of 423 miles should be enough for well over a week’s worth of trips. When you do need to plug in, a maximum of 150kW is possible via a DC charger, which will take the battery from 10-80 per cent capacity in 30 minutes. That charging speed is slower than you’ll find in the EV6 GT and EV9 GT because the EV3 has Kia’s lower-spec 400w electrical system, not the 800w system of the larger cars

Prices for the new GT models have yet to be announced, but the EV3 GT will be the most affordable version when compared with the EV4 and EV5 variants. Expect a premium of around £4,000 when compared with the top-spec EV3 GT-Line S with a heat pump, which places the EV3 GT in the same ballpark as a Skoda Elroq vRS, a car that is likely to be a close match in the sporty electric SUV sector.

Model:Kia EV3 GT
Price:£48,000 (est)
On sale:October
Powertrain:81.4kWh battery, 2x e-motors
Power/torque:288bhp/468Nm
Transmission:Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
0-62/top speed:5.7 seconds/106mph
Range:311 miles
Max charging:150kW (10-80% in 31min)
Size (L/W/H):4,310/1,850/1,575mm

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Kia EV3 vs Cupra Born: electric newcomer faces off against sporty hatch
In-depth reviews
Kia EV3 review
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

New & used car deals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

RRP £33,055Avg. savings £3,019 off RRP*Used from £29,995
New KIA EV3Used KIA EV3
MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £27,005Avg. savings £3,637 off RRP*Used from £10,895
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £27,295Used from £14,530
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £19,805Avg. savings £4,879 off RRP*Used from £7,999
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Hyundai Tucson vs Toyota RAV4 vs Mitsubishi Outlander: Family PHEV elite fight it out
Toyota RAV4, Mitsubishi Outlander and Hyundai Tucson - front tracking

Hyundai Tucson vs Toyota RAV4 vs Mitsubishi Outlander: Family PHEV elite fight it out

Plug-in hybrid SUVs offer the best of both words for dependable, efficient family motoring. Can Toyota’s latest RAV4 claim glory over its Mitsubishi a…
Car group tests
5 Sep 2026
Which electric car’s batteries last longest? Global EV study uncovers the truth
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Which electric car’s batteries last longest? Global EV study uncovers the truth

EV batteries are lasting longer than you might have thought, but charging habits and capacity can have an impact on a battery’s State of Health
News
4 Sep 2026
Hot Hyundai Tucson N to surf in on thrilling new wave of performance models
Hyundai Tucson N render (watermarked)

Hot Hyundai Tucson N to surf in on thrilling new wave of performance models

Next-generation Tucson is set to be transformed into a sizzling, sharp-driving SUV thanks to innovative new hybrid tech
News
7 Sep 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content