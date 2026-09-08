New Kia EV3 GT review: four-wheel drive fun for the family
It's not the hottest Kia to ever hit the road, but the GT does add four-wheel drive to the EV3 line-up
Verdict
Sporty SUVs are often compromised, but the Kia EV3 GT demands less of one than most. It’s not as focused or as good to drive as its EV4 GT sibling, so if you want an engaging drive, then that is the better option, but if you want a family car with a bit of added dynamism and a subtly sportier look, it fits the bill. It’s also the only version of the EV3 with four-wheel drive if that’s on your checklist of family car requirements.
It’s said that good things come in threes, and that’s certainly what Kia is hoping with its latest GT models. The Kia EV3 GT lines up alongside its EV4 and EV5 siblings to expand the sporting line-up to five, joining the already established EV6 and EV9 GTs.
For the GT model, Kia adds some unique features that aren’t applied to the rest of the line-up. On the EV3 GT, you get neon green exterior detailing, although that chiefly appears on the brake calipers that are fitted behind a unique set of 20-inch gloss black wheels. There are more green features inside, with the colour applied to the digital displays, seatbelts and stitching, while sports seats trimmed in artificial leather and suede are also included. If you’re looking for a fast SUV that shouts about its potential, you’ll need to look elsewhere.
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There are more significant changes under the skin, where the EV3 GT shares its platform and running gear with the EV4 version. It’s based around the same 81.4kWh battery as the standard EV3, but the GT adds four-wheel drive courtesy of a second electric motor that’s added to the rear axle. As a result the EV3 GT has a combined power output of 288bhp and 468Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-62mph time of 5.7 seconds. That’s a tenth of a second slower than the EV4 GT, courtesy of the EV3’s slightly larger and 22kg heavier body.
As well as more powerful motors, Kia has added adaptive dampers to help broaden the range of ability that the EV3 GT has to offer. As well as selectable drive modes, which are the same as those found on the standard car, there’s a bright green GT button on the steering wheel that puts the car into an even sportier setting. This firms up the dampers, adds more weight to the steering and sharpens the throttle response.
On the road, the EV3 GT delivers a firmer ride than the standard car, even in the most comfortable setting, but it’s not what we would call harsh. Overall the ride quality befits the GT badge. It offers good damping most of the time, with only bigger bumps or potholes causing the larger wheels to crash over them.
The quicker steering response and heavier rack can be felt, too, although as with the Kia EV5 GT, the EV3’s relatively high centre of gravity does cause some lean in corners at higher speeds. Electronic torque vectoring is fitted that helps the car hold a tighter line in corners, but overall if you want an EV that offers fun handling, then the Kia EV4 GT is a better choice.
The EV3 GT features software upgrades that are designed to enhance its performance in other ways. As with other GT variants, Kia has added its Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) tech to the transmission. In everyday driving there’s a typical EV set-up with the motors providing direct drive to the wheels, but VGS introduces software that emulates a six-speed twin-clutch automatic gearbox.
When activated, VGS changes the dashboard display to show a ‘rev counter’ while shifting, and you can either let the software handle the gearchanges, or take ‘manual’ control using the steering wheel paddles that adjust the amount of energy recovery when driving in the standard modes. Use the shifters, and changing up when on the throttle is accompanied by a thump in the back, while reaching the artificial rev limiter sees the car immediately stop making progress.
VGS comes hand-in-hand with Active Sound Design, which pipes artificial sounds that synchronise with the virtual shifter to give you more of a sensation of driving a petrol-powered car. The sound isn’t unpleasant, with a synthesised five-cylinder note, and you can adjust the volume level to make it loud or subtle.
The electronic shift is an interesting addition that adds a sporty element to the car, but we wonder how often it will actually be used; after a brief dabble with the system, we found it more pleasing to let the electronics look after things, while some are likely to prefer the silent acceleration that EVs are known for.
Kia is pitching the EV3 GT as a fast car for urban use, handing over the mantle as the car for the driving enthusiast over to the EV4 GT, and overall we can see the electric SUV working well around town. The snappy throttle offers quick acceleration, while the taller driving position means a better view of your surroundings. Combine this with the classy cabin design and higher-grade materials, and the EV3 is appealing as a sporty SUV.
The EV3 GT’s power boost means that there is a price to be paid in terms of range. Since the GT’s battery remains unchanged when compared with the standard car, Kia quotes a range of 311 miles combined, compared with up to 375 miles for the less powerful front-wheel drive version. Stick with urban driving, and the quoted City range of 423 miles should be enough for well over a week’s worth of trips. When you do need to plug in, a maximum of 150kW is possible via a DC charger, which will take the battery from 10-80 per cent capacity in 30 minutes. That charging speed is slower than you’ll find in the EV6 GT and EV9 GT because the EV3 has Kia’s lower-spec 400w electrical system, not the 800w system of the larger cars
Prices for the new GT models have yet to be announced, but the EV3 GT will be the most affordable version when compared with the EV4 and EV5 variants. Expect a premium of around £4,000 when compared with the top-spec EV3 GT-Line S with a heat pump, which places the EV3 GT in the same ballpark as a Skoda Elroq vRS, a car that is likely to be a close match in the sporty electric SUV sector.
|Model:
|Kia EV3 GT
|Price:
|£48,000 (est)
|On sale:
|October
|Powertrain:
|81.4kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|288bhp/468Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62/top speed:
|5.7 seconds/106mph
|Range:
|311 miles
|Max charging:
|150kW (10-80% in 31min)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,310/1,850/1,575mm
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