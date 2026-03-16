Verdict

The Kia EV9 GT adds colour to the EV9 range, and we’re not just talking about the splashes of neon green that come with every model. Its appearance appeals, as does its interior, which is just as practical as that of any EV9, while liberal application of technology means it’s quick and capable too, whether you’re dealing with straights or corners. It does feel like a car in search of a buyer, though: one who’ll be prepared to pay more than £80,000 for a Kia (while still notably cheaper than a Volvo EX90 with the same number of seats), is prepared to overlook an overly firm ride on a family SUV, and who doesn’t mind frequent charging on account of combining 501bhp and 2.7 tonnes. It’s fun, but a regular EV9 makes more sense.

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Kia’s GT range hasn’t quite had the consistency as sister company Hyundai’s more focused N models, but that’s steadily changing, as the EV9 GT joins the existing EV6 GT – and will soon be accompanied by GT versions of the EV3 supermini, EV4 family hatch and EV5 crossover.

The EV9 GT is, as you’d infer from Kia’s naming strategy, the largest of the GT models, and it’s been a long time coming, having first appeared at the Los Angeles motor show in 2024. It also has the feel of Kia’s engineers being let loose a little. The brand isn’t expecting to sell huge numbers of this £82k performance SUV, but it has the parts and the engineering knowledge, so why not?