Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Kia Picanto marked for death as new hybrid is deemed impossible

Kia bosses tell us the brand will update the city car for as long as possible, but there are no plans for a next-generation model

By:Ellis Hyde
18 May 2026
Kia Picanto - front cornering left

It seems the end is nigh for the Kia Picanto, as bosses tell us there is simply no way to fit hybrid tech into the humble city car and that there are no plans for another generation. 

Ted Lee, executive vice president and head of global operations division at Kia, revealed to Auto Express that there’s no way of cramming the electric motors and other components for a hybrid system into the already tightly packaged Picanto. 

Under the current ZEV mandate, all combustion cars on sale after 2030 must feature some form of hybrid assistance. Then from 2035 onwards, every new car in showrooms must be fully electric. Those rules could change of course, but as it stands the pint-sized Picanto will be forced out by the end of 2029. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, Lee promised us that the little runabout will be made to meet the new Euro 7 emissions standards and Kia will apparently continue to update the Picanto for as long as possible to keep it fresh. It’s a similar strategy to what the Volkswagen Group is doing with its small petrol-powered cars, such as the VW Polo and Skoda Fabia

Whenever the Kia Picanto does leave our shores and showrooms, it will be a sad moment. The reigning Auto Express City Car of the Year has been one of the brand’s best-selling models in the UK since it was introduced back in 2004, with more than 260,000 examples sold here – including around 13,500 last year alone – and approximately three million worldwide.  

The Kia Picanto is now the last purely petrol-powered city car on sale in the UK, and is available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service from £15,831. Its cousin, the Hyundai i10, was discontinued earlier this year, while the Toyota Aygo X and Fiat 500 have both been fitted with different types of hybrid set-ups recently. 

If you’re looking for a small urban runabout, the way to go now is clearly electric. There’s the new Renault Twingo and Volkswagen ID. Lupo arriving next year, plus Kia is working on its own cut-price, entry-level electric car that will in effect take the place of the Picanto in its line-up. All three models should be priced from well under £20,000. 

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Cheapest cars to buy 2026
Cheapest car to buy - April 2026 header image

Cheapest cars to buy 2026

Searching for a brand-new bargain? These are the cheapest cars in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
23 Apr 2026
Best first cars for new drivers 2026
Best first cars - header image March 2026

Best first cars for new drivers 2026

These are the best cars for first time drivers, all of which are cheap, easy to drive and safe
Best cars & vans
25 Mar 2026
Cheapest cars to run 2026
Cheapest cars to run - header image

Cheapest cars to run 2026

When it comes to total cost of ownership, cut-price entry-level models aren’t always the best. So what are the cheapest cars to run in the UK today?
Best cars & vans
11 Mar 2026
Best small cars to buy 2026
Best small cars 2026 - header image

Best small cars to buy 2026

Small cars come in all shapes, if not sizes. Here we highlight the best ones to buy
Best cars & vans
16 Feb 2026

Most Popular

New Land Rover Discovery is on track as brand seeks to redefine the model in relation to Defender
Land Rover Discovery badge

New Land Rover Discovery is on track as brand seeks to redefine the model in relation to Defender

The Land Rover Discovery is set for a reboot according to JLR boss P.B Balaji
News
14 May 2026
PHEV megatest: Britain's 16 favourite plug-in hybrid systems tested
PHEV Megatest headershot

PHEV megatest: Britain's 16 favourite plug-in hybrid systems tested

It’s PHEV boom time. So we tried the systems offered in 59 cars, testing their EV range and efficiency, to reveal the ones you should buy
Car group tests
14 May 2026
New Volkswagen Transporter Sportline 2026 review: the van that thinks it’s a Golf GTI
Volkswagen Transporter Sportline - front cornering

New Volkswagen Transporter Sportline 2026 review: the van that thinks it’s a Golf GTI

It doesn't come cheap, but this big VW does come with plenty of unique and likeable touches
Road tests
15 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content