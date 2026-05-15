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As before, Sportline spec is available in panel van and five-seater Kombi guises, and the latter receives plenty of interior upgrades to make it feel less like a van. There’s carpet throughout, including the boot, while the seats are trimmed in soft artificial leather with distinctive red stitching. Since Sportline is a flagship trim, you get plenty of standard kit, too, including twin digital displays, a 360-degree camera system, LED cabin lighting, front and rear parking sensors and a full suite of safety systems.

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The latest Sportline model certainly looks the part, while under the skin there are diesel or electric powertrain options. Later this year, a diesel 4MOTION four-wheel drive version will join the line-up, as will a petrol plug-in hybrid. The diesel we’re testing here comes with a 168bhp version of VW’s 2.0 TDI unit. This is 33bhp down on the twin turbodiesel-powered previous generation, but in everyday use we couldn’t really say that it felt any less potent than its predecessor.

Drive is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed DSG twin-clutch gearbox, and this unit feels more responsive than the sluggish transmission found in its predecessor. While the Sportline looks racy enough, a claimed 0-62mph time of 14 seconds isn’t exactly rapid, although once you’re on the move the response from the engine is quick, courtesy of that gearbox which is quick to kick down and make the most of the van’s 390Nm of torque.

Suspension specialist Eibach provides the lowering kit for the Sportline variant, and this shaves 29mm off the van’s height, giving it a more purposeful overall appearance. Often these kits come with a trade-off in terms of ride comfort, but while the Transporter is on the firm side and can crash into potholes with a thump, we’d say it’s barely any worse than the standard model in that instance.