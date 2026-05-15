New Volkswagen Transporter Sportline 2026 review: the van that thinks it’s a Golf GTI
It doesn't come cheap, but this big VW does come with plenty of unique and likeable touches
Verdict
Choosing the Sportline model offers factory-fresh access to the world of ‘vanlife’ culture, and the upgrades are very well thought out. The Kombi model is a great family wagon, too, with space to spare and an upmarket feel inside. The biggest stumbling block will be price, although you could easily spend a similar amount customising a lower-spec van.
There are plenty of cars that have garnered a cult following over the years, but you can probably count on the fingers of one hand the number of commercial vehicles that can boast the same achievement. One that’s definitely developed a culture all of its own is the Volkswagen Transporter, but rather than leaving the aftermarket to cater for buyer’s needs, the Sportline model offers a solution for new van buyers who like to keep their warranty intact.
Sportline trim is exclusive to the UK, and it introduces a sportier look to the van. For the latest Transporter, the looks are enhanced by lowered suspension, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights and a racy bodykit with a deep front bumper and large tailgate spoiler. Details include gloss-black door mirror housings with Sportline branding, while the signature Volkswagen Golf GTI-inspired red pinstripe across the nose is carried over from the previous-generation Transporter Sportline.
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As before, Sportline spec is available in panel van and five-seater Kombi guises, and the latter receives plenty of interior upgrades to make it feel less like a van. There’s carpet throughout, including the boot, while the seats are trimmed in soft artificial leather with distinctive red stitching. Since Sportline is a flagship trim, you get plenty of standard kit, too, including twin digital displays, a 360-degree camera system, LED cabin lighting, front and rear parking sensors and a full suite of safety systems.
The latest Sportline model certainly looks the part, while under the skin there are diesel or electric powertrain options. Later this year, a diesel 4MOTION four-wheel drive version will join the line-up, as will a petrol plug-in hybrid. The diesel we’re testing here comes with a 168bhp version of VW’s 2.0 TDI unit. This is 33bhp down on the twin turbodiesel-powered previous generation, but in everyday use we couldn’t really say that it felt any less potent than its predecessor.
Drive is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed DSG twin-clutch gearbox, and this unit feels more responsive than the sluggish transmission found in its predecessor. While the Sportline looks racy enough, a claimed 0-62mph time of 14 seconds isn’t exactly rapid, although once you’re on the move the response from the engine is quick, courtesy of that gearbox which is quick to kick down and make the most of the van’s 390Nm of torque.
Suspension specialist Eibach provides the lowering kit for the Sportline variant, and this shaves 29mm off the van’s height, giving it a more purposeful overall appearance. Often these kits come with a trade-off in terms of ride comfort, but while the Transporter is on the firm side and can crash into potholes with a thump, we’d say it’s barely any worse than the standard model in that instance.
The combination of lowered suspension and wider tyres mean the Sportline model corners with a bit more poise than the standard Transporter. There isn’t as much body roll in corners, while the Goodyear rubber offers sure-footed grip and good traction, too. Sitting high in the Sportline’s cabin does emphasise the amount of roll there is, although the sports seats do hold you in place reasonably well. Overall the handling benefits of the upgrade seem worthwhile, even if the diesel doesn’t quite have the firepower of its predecessor.
Where the Transporter Kombi really excels, irrespective of the Sportline upgrades, is as everyday transport. There’s room for five with space to spare, while access to the back seats is a piece of cake, courtesy of those big sliding doors. The tall seats offer a fantastic view of your surroundings, and yet the Transporter’s dimensions are still compact enough for it to fit on narrow city streets or into multi-storey car parks. And with the Sportline model’s standard-fit 360-degree camera system, there isn’t much of an issue when it comes to positioning this van at lower speeds.
The other Sportline tweaks, with the artificial leather upholstery and fully carpeted interior, give the Kombi a more upmarket feel, while most people will struggle to fill the cargo area with their stuff. There’s no bulkhead between the passenger and cargo areas, and the back row seats flip forward for access or can be removed completely to create a cavernous space if you need it. The only niggles we have are with the Transporter’s doors. The tailgate is so vast that it needs a fair old swing to shut properly, although it’s not as physical as the old van’s door, while the sliding doors need a serious slam to do likewise. However, being a van, it’s not as if the doors will fall off if you subject them to this kind of punishment.
|Model:
|Volkswagen Transporter Kombi 2.0 TDI 170PS Sportline
|Price:
|£65,143
|On sale:
|Now
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre diesel
|Power/torque:
|168bhp/390Nm
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|14.0 seconds/109mph
|Fuel economy:
|34.4mpg
|CO2:
|216g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|5,070/2,032/1,952mm