The Kia EV3 GT has arrived to add some extra spice to the small SUV selection, offering 288bhp, all-wheel drive and 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds – however, it costs nearly £49,000.

Changes for the EV3 GT begin with the addition of a second electric motor mounted on the rear axle, which works in tandem with the 194bhp front-mounted motor found in regular versions of the Skoda Elroq rival.

This more potent version of the EV3 isn’t as quick as its rivals, such as the dual-motor Volvo EX30 Performance and Smart #1 Brabus, but Kia says its newcomer isn’t about outright numbers; instead the fiery crossover has been developed to make the standard car’s driving experience more engaging, thanks to a few key elements.

First is the inclusion of the Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) system that’s also found on the larger EV6 GT. This uses the steering wheel-mounted paddles to change through ‘virtual gears’ that mimic the sound and throttle mapping of a combustion-powered model. Kia hasn’t confirmed which engine the system is based on, but it should give the GT more character, rather than just more outright speed.

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The second change is the fitment of new adaptive dampers that are specifically tuned for the GT model, plus larger 20-inch wheels with performance-orientated tyres. The EV3’s design has also been given a slight tweak with new bumpers and a slightly lower stance, while the cabin has received fresh, more supportive seats in a range of GT-specific trim options.

Power comes from the same 81.4kWh battery found in higher-spec versions of Kia’s small electric SUV, but because of its dual motors and grippier tyres, range is reduced from 375 miles to 311 miles. Charging is consistent with other variants, though, with a 10 to 80 per cent charge possible in 31 minutes.

The EV3 GT has arrived at the same time as the larger, more practical EV5 GT family SUV and the EV4 GT hot hatch, priced from £54,295 and £49,345, respectively. The first cars should be delivered to customers before the end of the year.

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