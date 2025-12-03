Kia is working on generating a business case to productionise its Vision Meta Turismo concept, with its sights set on a future flagship saloon and successor to the Kia Stinger. If deemed feasible, it’s likely to take on the EV8 name and sit alongside the firm’s pioneering EV9 electric SUV.

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Speaking exclusively with Auto Express from Kia’s exhibition at Milan Design Week, executive vice president and head of Kia global design, Karim Habib told us that “important decision makers” at the company “liked [Vision Meta Turismo],” paving the way for a production version further down the line.

“They do see potential in it,” he said. “Obviously it's still a show car, and it's a long path. But that's the intent we always had. We wanted it to feel credible as a car.”

The Kia Vision Meta Turismo concept was first shown in Korea late last year as part of the firm’s 80th birthday celebrations. The all-electric four-door saloon has been designed to appeal to a new-generation, with Habib commenting: “If you grew up experiencing sports cars virtually, what does that mean for your tastes?”

Kia Stinger replacement

The Meta Turismo is, in effect, a future replacement for the low-volume Kia Stinger, a pure-petrol GT removed from sale in 2022. Habib acknowledges that the Stinger wasn’t a volume seller in the way the firm’s Sportage or Niro SUVs are, but referred to the saloon as a “very important car for Kia”.