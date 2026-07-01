New Land Rover Discovery Landmark: inspired by adventure, destined for the school run
The new Land Rover Discovery Landmark is available to order now, with prices starting from £75,860
The Land Rover Discovery has been a staple on British roads for nearly 40 years, which in our eyes easily qualifies it for landmark status. Its creators clearly agree, and have launched a new Landmark edition of the versatile seven-seater SUV.
The new Discovery Landmark is available to order now with prices starting from £75,860, putting it in between the base S and more luxurious Tempest models in the Discovery line-up.
The Discovery Landmark features a fresh-looking Tasman Blue metallic paint finish, reserved exclusively for this model, that Land Rover says is inspired by its Clearwater Blue paint that dates back to the Discovery’s inception in 1989.
The mountain emblems dotted around the Landmark edition are another nod to the Discovery’s heritage, because previous generations featured a similar design. Here, you can find mountains and other unique badging on the front tread plates, dashboard, centre console and even the puddle lights.
Meanwhile, the grille, side vents and Discovery badging are finished in gunmetal Graphite Atlas, with Carpathian Grey used for the front and rear skidplates. The 22-inch alloy wheels – which are standard on the Landmark model – also have a dark grey finish.
The Landmark’s interior features dark grey brushed aluminium trim on the steering wheel and centre console, while the doors and dashboard are covered in ‘Tech Velour’ fabric. Elsewhere, there’s a sliding panoramic sunroof and a fridge in the centre console.
The Land Rover Discovery is available exclusively with a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel engine, eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The D350 motor produces 345bhp and 700Nm of torque, which can propel the hefty seven-seater SUV from 0-60mph to 5.9 seconds and return nearly 35mpg. It also allows the Discovery to tow up to 3,500kg.
Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 systems offer drive modes for handling various types of road, terrain and weather conditions, while All Terrain Progress Control enables drivers to set and maintain a steady speed in challenging off-road environments.
In case you’re curious or enjoy taking all the family off the beaten track, the Discovery has a maximum wading depth of 900mm, which is the same as the all-terrain-conquering Land Rover Defender.
What is the future of Discovery?
Despite being one of Land Rover’s best-selling model lines, the Discovery family has been living in the shadow of Defender for several years and there’s been no new additions for about a decade.
However JLR hasn’t forgotten about the Discovery, and recently said there are “plans to evolve [Discovery] but stay true to its roots as a truly aspirational and ingenious lifestyle brand – designed for real life, well lived.
“It will be brought into the future with propulsion flexibility and innovations in product design with announcements on confirmed plans to come.” JLR has also said Discovery has “a distinct place” in its portfolio.
We’ll have to wait and see what the future of the Discovery will be, although JLR’s brand-new EMA architecture – which will underpin the Land Rover Defender Sport and Range Rover Velar replacement – is supposedly flexible enough to accommodate a three-row, seven-seat family vehicle.
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