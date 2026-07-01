The Land Rover Discovery has been a staple on British roads for nearly 40 years, which in our eyes easily qualifies it for landmark status. Its creators clearly agree, and have launched a new Landmark edition of the versatile seven-seater SUV.

The new Discovery Landmark is available to order now with prices starting from £75,860, putting it in between the base S and more luxurious Tempest models in the Discovery line-up.

The Discovery Landmark features a fresh-looking Tasman Blue metallic paint finish, reserved exclusively for this model, that Land Rover says is inspired by its Clearwater Blue paint that dates back to the Discovery’s inception in 1989.

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The mountain emblems dotted around the Landmark edition are another nod to the Discovery’s heritage, because previous generations featured a similar design. Here, you can find mountains and other unique badging on the front tread plates, dashboard, centre console and even the puddle lights.

Meanwhile, the grille, side vents and Discovery badging are finished in gunmetal Graphite Atlas, with Carpathian Grey used for the front and rear skidplates. The 22-inch alloy wheels – which are standard on the Landmark model – also have a dark grey finish.

The Landmark’s interior features dark grey brushed aluminium trim on the steering wheel and centre console, while the doors and dashboard are covered in ‘Tech Velour’ fabric. Elsewhere, there’s a sliding panoramic sunroof and a fridge in the centre console.