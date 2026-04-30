Verdict

Revisiting the Land Rover Discovery reminds you that this large family SUV offers a fairly rare combination of seven-seat space and upmarket luxury. The Tempest model is quite pricey, but it’s still cheaper than a Range Rover and is arguably more versatile. But then so is Land Rover’s own Defender, which is arguably even more desirable.

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With so many different models within Land Rover’s line-up, it can be easy to overlook the Land Rover Discovery. While the Land Rover Defender is the desirable sibling that everybody wants to get behind the wheel of, and the firm’s Range Rover models continue to offer aspirational goals, the Discovery is a much more down-to-earth proposition.

That’s not to say that the Disco is a downmarket alternative from the British firm, and Land Rover has demonstrated exactly how upmarket the Discovery can be with the new Tempest edition you see here. At £83,840 it’s the most expensive version of the Discovery that you can currently buy, but it comes with exclusive details and lots of kit to help justify its stratospheric price.

Most obvious from the outside is an exclusive metallic Charente grey/bronze paint finish that is joined by a contrast copper roof and detailing. It’s finished with a matte wrap as standard, too, which helps to make the gloss-black wheelarch trims and bumper finishes stand out next to the new paint job. At each corner, the 22-inch five-spoke diamond-turned alloys receive a copper-tinted lacquer to complement the roof.