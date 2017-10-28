Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: a hybrid 7-seater skirmish
Seven seats and different takes on hybrid power define these two family favourites
Family SUVs aren’t going away any time soon, and the UK’s Top 10 best-sellers list is consistently home to four or five of them. Most have five seats, but several brands offer slightly larger versions capable of carrying seven, and two long-running nameplates in this segment are the Nissan X-Trail and Peugeot 5008.
The current models are fairly fresh, with the Nissan getting a facelift in 2025 after the latest generation made its debut in 2021; the current 5008 first hit UK roads in 2024.
As well as the ability to seat seven, thanks to temporary seats that spring up out of the boot floor, both use hybrid power, which has become the primary motivating force in a segment that was once dominated by diesel.
With the Nissan, that manifests as two and four-wheel-drive takes on a conventional series-hybrid powertrain, while the Peugeot eschews all-wheel drive, instead providing buyers with a choice of regular hybrid or plug-in options – in addition to the fully electric e-5008. Minor specification differences aside, these cars both fulfil a similar role, one that majors on refinement, practicality and economy, as well as being family-friendly. But is it the rugged Nissan or the sleeker, more stylish Peugeot that better fulfils the seven-seat SUV brief?
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Nissan X-Trail
|Model:
|Nissan X-Trail 1.5 e-Power e-4ORCE Tekna 7 Seat
|Price:
|£47,605
|Powertrain:
|4cyl in-line/1,497cc hybrid 210bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.2 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|38.9mpg
|Official range:
|471 miles
|Annual VED:
|£640
The original X-Trail arrived in 2000, but the fourth generation – launched in 2021 and facelifted last year – is much more sophisticated. It’s related to the Qashqai and is offered with five or seven seats, with hybrid power on all models.
Entry-level five-seat, front-wheel-drive models start at £38,235 but it’s a £47,605 seven-seat Tekna we have here. It’s well equipped, with e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive – an electric motor on the rear axle assisting the hybrid system up front.
Tester’s notes
The Nissan’s fairly conventional cabin might not wow buyers in the showrooms, but it’s a breath of fresh air to live with. You get screens of course, but the simple physical air-conditioning controls and proper buttons on the steering wheel really do mean you spend less time with your eyes away from the road. Despite the X-Trail’s generous spec, though, they also make you notice button blanks – there are five of them to the right of the steering wheel alone, presumably for functions not offered on UK cars.
Seven seats are listed in the brochure, but the X-Trail’s rear row highlights the space inefficiency of SUVs if you really need to squeeze in a full complement of passengers. For a car that’s nearly 4.7 metres long, neither access nor space is great back there, with the raised SUV floorpan doing it no favours. A Dacia Jogger, with its lower and more estate-like body, is 13cm shorter but much more accommodating in its third row – and a proper MPV such as the Citroen Berlingo is on another level entirely.
Peugeot 5008
|Model:
|Peugeot 5008 1.6 Plug-in Hybrid 195 GT
|Price:
|£46,945
|Powertrain:
|4cyl in-line/1,598cc PHEV 192bhp
|0-62mph:
|8.3 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|45.5mpg
|Official range:
|601 miles
|Annual VED:
|£640
The 5008 hasn’t been around for as long as the X-Trail but it’s changed more along the way – the original 2009 car was more like an MPV than an SUV. It’s still fresh, launched in 2024, and Peugeot offers it in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and full EV forms.
An Allure hybrid kicks off the range at £37,045 while the range-topping PHEV 5008 in GT Premium trim is £48,645. The plug-in hybrid 5008 GT on these pages costs £47,745, with the promise of up to 100.9mpg and 48 miles of EV range.
Tester’s notes
Peugeot launched its first hybrid in 2012 with the 3008 Hybrid4. This paired a diesel engine with front and rear electric motors, and a six-speed automated manual – and as you might imagine, it could be a bit jerky. Today’s hybrid system is more adept but it’s still a long way from the silky smoothness of some rivals. One culprit is the dual-clutch gearbox: it just isn’t as smooth transitioning between petrol and EV power, and going through the gears as the Nissan, where power to the wheels is via electric motors alone.
The 5008 really does have a feel-good factor missing from many cars in this class. It’s evidence of why design is still so important, because it can make interaction with everyday objects, from your toaster to your car, more enjoyable. At the end of a long day there’s something very welcoming about the Peugeot’s sophisticated, futuristic-looking interior that just perks up your mood in a way the X-Trail, or other rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq, can’t quite manage. Even some of the premium brands can’t get this quite right.
Head-to-head
On the road
Both are undemanding on most journeys, but the Nissan plays that role with more grace by feeling more conventional and rounding off bumps more adeptly than the Peugeot. The Nissan’s steering is smoother and better weighted, plus the X-Trail does a superior job of isolating occupants from road and wind noise. Its engine is much quieter under hard acceleration too; just don’t expect entertainment from either car.
Tech highlights
The 5008 has the wow factor with a large curved display for driving details and infotainment functions, and the secondary touchscreen below the dash vents with shortcut buttons is genuinely useful, although the main touchscreen can be slow to respond. The Nissan’s set-up is less flashy but easier to use. Its shortcuts are physical buttons, as are the climate controls, which are far easier to use.
Price and running
Our duo is similarly priced but what you get is justified in different ways. With the 5008, it comes across in the spaceship-like dashboard, intriguing use of materials and ambient lighting, and pricing that allows you to go for a plug-in hybrid for the cost of a regular hybrid in the X-Trail. With the Nissan, the value is in the standard equipment, optional all-wheel drive and greater refinement.
Practicality
If you plan to make regular use of all seven seats, then the 5008 is the better option; its rearmost row is more spacious and because the middle seats tip forward, access is better too. The Nissan is more awkward to climb into and more of a squeeze once you’re there. The X-Trail dedicates 485-575 litres to luggage depending on variant, while the Peugeot will take 748 litres – or 916 litres including underfloor storage.
Safety
The X-Trail earned a full five stars from Euro NCAP, with high ratings for adult, child and safety assist systems, the latter scoring 95 per cent thanks to the Nissan’s comprehensive suite of features. The Peugeot achieved four stars in 2025 – ranking better for vulnerable road users than the Nissan, but with lower scores in other areas. Both should still be safe family cars though, with airbags and safety systems galore.
Ownership
Both have three-year/60,000-mile warranties, so neither has the edge in this comparison, although they look uncompetitive against the seven to 10 years offered by some rivals. Nissan can extend its cover by three years if you use your dealer for servicing, whereas Peugeot makes you pay extra to extend. Three years of fixed-price servicing costs from £16 a month with Peugeot, and £30 a month with Nissan.
Verdict
Winner: Nissan X-Trail
The Nissan X-Trail is one of those cars that you’re unlikely to look back on in a couple of decades with affection, but right here and now, it’ll fit seamlessly into family life. It doesn’t have the style of its rival, inside or out, and in seven-seat form it’s compromised, while the fuel economy is nothing special.
But in other respects it’s the more relaxing, straightforward car to drive and live with. The powertrain is smoother and quieter, the interior is a model of common sense and the ride and handling balance is better judged, too. There’s always the rugged N-Trek if you want a more beefy personality about it.
Runner-up: Peugeot 5008
The latest 5008 has good looks and a great cabin on its side, and beats the Nissan in two important areas: it’s more economical in the real world, and if you need seven seats, then the rearmost row in the Peugeot is more accommodating than in the X-Trail. It narrowly loses out on the win here, though, on account of its raucous and unrefined hybrid drivetrain, which can’t match the smooth, quiet Nissan, and its occasionally unsettled ride. While the interior is stylish, it does bring about a few usability compromises for that style too, from a lack of buttons to limited storage and confusing switchgear. It’s well priced, though.
Prices and specs
|Our choice
|Nissan X-Trail 1.5 E-4ORCE Tekna 7 Seat
|Peugeot 5008 1.6 Plug-in Hybrid 195 GT
|Price from/price of our choice
|£38,235/£47,605
|£37,045/£46,945
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|4cyl in-line/1,497cc
|4cyl in-line/1,598cc
|Power/Torque
|210bhp/330Nm
|192bhp/350Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed auto/4WD
|7-speed auto/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|7.2 seconds/111mph
|8.3 seconds/137mph
|Fuel tank/battery capacity
|55 litres/1.97kWh
|60 litres/21kWh
|MPG (on test/official)/range
|38.9/44.1/471 miles
|45.5/41.8/601 miles
|CO2
|146g/km
|63g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,680/2,705mm
|4,791/2,901mm
|Width/height
|1,840/1,725mm
|1,895/1,694mm
|Rear knee room
|440-910mm
|545-948mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|985/1,455mm
|967/1,432mm
|Third row knee/head/elbow room
|460-710/830/1,080mm
|543-714/852/1,204mm
|Boot opening width/height
|1,090/885mm
|1,045/775mm
|Boot capacity (7/5/2-seat modes)
|N/A/485/1,298 litres
|348/916/2,232 litres
|Boot length/width/lip height
|895/1,080/755mm
|1,031/1,025/815mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,917/618/1,650kg
|1,993/707/1,300kg
|Turning circle
|11.1 metres
|11.2 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£21,031/44.60%
|£20,703/44.10%
|Depreciation
|£26,124
|£26,242
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|31/£524/£640
|36/£508/£640
|Three-year service cost
|£990
|£667
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£3,258/£6,516
|£935/£1,870
|Fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,910
|£1,633
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/1yrs
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|12th
|7th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|91/90/70/95/5 _ (2021)
|80/85/79/62/4_ (2021)
|Equpiment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£760-£1,280/19 inches
|£750/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/360
|Front & rear/rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Artificial leather/no
|Part artificial leather/£1,100
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|Front & rear/yes
|Front/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.3 inches/12.3 inches
|21.0 inches/21.0 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Three-zone/yes
|Three-zone/£950
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/yes
|£600 pack/£600 pack
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Nissan X-Trail
We’re fond of the chunky styling offered in the N-Trek spec, which also gets family-friendly water-resistant trim, although the available colour palette is bland. The e-4ORCE all-wheel drive is also worth having for winter driving.
Peugeot 5008
All 5008s have a sporty look so we’d stick to Allure Premium spec rather than the pricier GT, not least for its 360-degree parking camera. We’d also go for Obsession Blue paint for £750 – Peugeot’s signature colour.
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