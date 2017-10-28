Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: a hybrid 7-seater skirmish

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Head-to-head

On the road

Both are undemanding on most journeys, but the Nissan plays that role with more grace by feeling more conventional and rounding off bumps more adeptly than the Peugeot. The Nissan’s steering is smoother and better weighted, plus the X-Trail does a superior job of isolating occupants from road and wind noise. Its engine is much quieter under hard acceleration too; just don’t expect entertainment from either car.

Tech highlights

The 5008 has the wow factor with a large curved display for driving details and infotainment functions, and the secondary touchscreen below the dash vents with shortcut buttons is genuinely useful, although the main touchscreen can be slow to respond. The Nissan’s set-up is less flashy but easier to use. Its shortcuts are physical buttons, as are the climate controls, which are far easier to use.

Price and running

Our duo is similarly priced but what you get is justified in different ways. With the 5008, it comes across in the spaceship-like dashboard, intriguing use of materials and ambient lighting, and pricing that allows you to go for a plug-in hybrid for the cost of a regular hybrid in the X-Trail. With the Nissan, the value is in the standard equipment, optional all-wheel drive and greater refinement.

Practicality

If you plan to make regular use of all seven seats, then the 5008 is the better option; its rearmost row is more spacious and because the middle seats tip forward, access is better too. The Nissan is more awkward to climb into and more of a squeeze once you’re there. The X-Trail dedicates 485-575 litres to luggage depending on variant, while the Peugeot will take 748 litres – or 916 litres including underfloor storage.

Safety

The X-Trail earned a full five stars from Euro NCAP, with high ratings for adult, child and safety assist systems, the latter scoring 95 per cent thanks to the Nissan’s comprehensive suite of features. The Peugeot achieved four stars in 2025 – ranking better for vulnerable road users than the Nissan, but with lower scores in other areas. Both should still be safe family cars though, with airbags and safety systems galore.

Ownership

Both have three-year/60,000-mile warranties, so neither has the edge in this comparison, although they look uncompetitive against the seven to 10 years offered by some rivals. Nissan can extend its cover by three years if you use your dealer for servicing, whereas Peugeot makes you pay extra to extend. Three years of fixed-price servicing costs from £16 a month with Peugeot, and £30 a month with Nissan.

Verdict

Winner: Nissan X-Trail

The Nissan X-Trail is one of those cars that you’re unlikely to look back on in a couple of decades with affection, but right here and now, it’ll fit seamlessly into family life. It doesn’t have the style of its rival, inside or out, and in seven-seat form it’s compromised, while the fuel economy is nothing special.