Barely a year has passed since the launch of the BYD Dolphin Surf, but already it’s been treated to a host of improvements.

The most obvious tweak is the new Skiing White paint option, joining the jazzy Lime Green plus the Obsidian Black and Ice Blue hues already available. Active versions of the car no longer make do with 15-inch steel wheels, either – they now get the same 16-inch wheels as the pricier Dolphin Surf Boost.

Inside, there’s a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system in place of the old 10.1-inch unit. The cabin also now has a blue upholstery option, plus a new drive selector on the steering column, replacing the atypical dashboard position used previously. It’s joined by a combined stalk for the indicators, lights and windscreen wipers.

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The steering wheel design is new, and also heated, while the Boost trim level now comes with heated seats. Active and Boost Dolphin Surfs feature fabric upholstery, with artificial leather reserved for the range-topping Comfort.

A boot cover is now included range-wide, and the old-fashioned USB-A sockets have been binned, with the cabin now using USB-C sockets only.

Perhaps the biggest news is the launch of a five-seater Dolphin Surf, although we can’t help but think it’ll be quite a squeeze in that middle seat in the back.

The battery and motor offering is unchanged, with a choice of 30kWh and 43kWh battery packs and 87bhp and 154bhp electric motors. The larger battery has a range of up to 200 miles depending on which motor it’s paired with. Pricing hasn’t yet been confirmed, nor has an on-sale date, but for reference, the current car ranges from £18,675 to £23,975.

It’s worth noting, though, that in its native China, the Dolphin Surf – known there as the Seagull – has already been replaced by a larger, second-generation model with a rear-wheel-drive motor layout. It’s unclear if or when this might be heading to Europe.

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