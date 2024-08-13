Electric Moke review: the world’s least luxurious luxury car

What is a car? Think about this question for more than a moment and you’ll realise that the invention of infotainment systems, removable drinks coolers and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) charging in recent years has somewhat stretched the original definition.

But what if we rewound the clock to the dawn of motoring, when the car was nothing more than a barebones, yet expensive luxury item that doubled as a means for travelling short distances and displaying your personal wealth? With this in mind, let us introduce you to the new Electric Moke.

For starters, let’s get a handful of things out of the way. First and foremost, the Electric Moke is not a ‘restomod’; it’s an all-new vehicle that’s been built and engineered in Britain, aiming to recapture the spirit of the 1960s original.

Secondly, this isn’t a ‘Mini Moke’ at all, but an ‘Electric Moke’. BMW holds the rights to the MINI brand, which it acquired from Rover Group back in 1996. The Moke nameplate, on the other hand, was bought by Chinese manufacturer Chery – the conglomerate behind the likes of electric car brands Omoda and Jaecoo – which has been building new petrol-powered versions under the name of Moke International since 2013. The brand went 100 per cent electric in 2022 and gained M1 Small Series approval in 2023, allowing the Electric Moke to be driven on the motorway in Europe.