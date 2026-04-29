Chinese brand Aion has established itself in the UK market this year with two all-electric offerings – the UT and the V – but the firm is spreading into the hybrid game too with the all-new GS7.

A large, 4.9-metre-long five-seat SUV, the GS7 “features new levels of luxury”, according to Aion, and is set to launch in the UK next year. Aion also claims it has plans for both hybrid and plug-in hybrid power for the GS7.

Helping to achieve that mix of powertrains, the GS7 sits on a new platform called ‘EV+’, which is different from the Architecture Electric Platform (AEP) 3.0 that the UT and V use. Technical specifications for the UK-market GS7 haven’t been revealed, but in other countries the plug-in hybrid SUV has a whopping 36.3kWh battery for over 90 miles of electric range.

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A 1.5-litre petrol engine is paired with three electric motors for a total of 501bhp. That power is sent to all four wheels and the GS7 is good for a 0-62mph time of 5.8 seconds.

Aion says the GS7 will stand out from the rest of its line-up by offering “luxury-car refinement and a plush cabin complete with new technology and premium features not yet seen on Aion models”. In other markets this technology includes reclining rear seats (which the Aion V offers), a 22-speaker in-car theatre, Nappa leather seats with Shiatsu massaging, four voice recognition areas and a head-up display.