New Aion GS7: range-topping PHEV lands, boasting “new levels of luxury”
Branching out from pure-electric cars, Aion has unveiled its biggest car yet
Chinese brand Aion has established itself in the UK market this year with two all-electric offerings – the UT and the V – but the firm is spreading into the hybrid game too with the all-new GS7.
A large, 4.9-metre-long five-seat SUV, the GS7 “features new levels of luxury”, according to Aion, and is set to launch in the UK next year. Aion also claims it has plans for both hybrid and plug-in hybrid power for the GS7.
Helping to achieve that mix of powertrains, the GS7 sits on a new platform called ‘EV+’, which is different from the Architecture Electric Platform (AEP) 3.0 that the UT and V use. Technical specifications for the UK-market GS7 haven’t been revealed, but in other countries the plug-in hybrid SUV has a whopping 36.3kWh battery for over 90 miles of electric range.
A 1.5-litre petrol engine is paired with three electric motors for a total of 501bhp. That power is sent to all four wheels and the GS7 is good for a 0-62mph time of 5.8 seconds.
Aion says the GS7 will stand out from the rest of its line-up by offering “luxury-car refinement and a plush cabin complete with new technology and premium features not yet seen on Aion models”. In other markets this technology includes reclining rear seats (which the Aion V offers), a 22-speaker in-car theatre, Nappa leather seats with Shiatsu massaging, four voice recognition areas and a head-up display.
While the GS7 looks as if it’ll try to emulate the luxury of the £70,000 Land Rover Discovery, it’ll likely be priced nearer to the £39,390 Skoda Kodiaq, which can be had with an average saving of over £4,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service now.
What’s next for Aion?
As for how the rest of the line-up will look beyond 2027, that hasn’t been confirmed, but Aion UK’s managing director, Jon Wakefield, previously dropped some hints about what we can expect, saying: “If you were in Beijing [for the auto show], there were products on the GAC stand that’ll give you an idea of what’s coming.”
The first was the Yue 7 – a chunky, five-metre-long 4x4 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and dual electric motors. Clearly inspired by cars such as the Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler and US-market Ford Bronco, the model focuses on hardcore off-road ability and owner customisation – with the brand boasting “37 modification points” for accessories such as auxiliary lights and storage boxes.
Other brand debuts in Beijing included the Aion i60 and Aion N60, although a company spokesperson told us that neither is in the UK’s short to medium-term model plan. The i60 is a traditional C/D-segment SUV aimed at global big sellers such as the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, offered with a choice of pure-electric and EREV (extended-range electric vehicle) powertrains. However, at 4,685mm long, it’s only 80mm longer than the Aion V, with an identical 2,775mm wheelbase.
The N60 is a slightly shorter, less conventional model that is almost MPV-esque in its appearance. Like the V and UT, the N60 will be EV-only, with no hybrid or range-extender model available. The car’s 610km CLTC-verified range should translate to around 300 miles on the WLTP test cycle.
With V and UT already on sale, and currently available through the Auto Express Buy a Car Service with up to £2,600 off RRP, the GS7 and Yue 7 should follow quickly within the next 18 months. The final Aion models are not likely to arrive before late 2028 at the earliest.
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