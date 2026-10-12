Aion may have only just arrived in the UK, but its range of models is quickly growing. The latest to join is the new UT Cross, which has just been unveiled at the Paris Motor Show.

As its name suggests, the UT Cross takes the Aion UT electric hatchback and gives it a slightly taller profile. Its mantra is similar to cars like the Dacia Sandero Stepway, the old Volkswagen Polo Dune and of course, the model that is widely credited with kick-starting the niche segment of jacked-up superminis, the Rover Streetwise.

The UT Cross rides 20mm higher than the standard UT, plus it gains some visual bodywork tweaks such as matte-black wheel arches and lower body trim, a ‘floating’ roof effect with contrasting white paint and black roof rails, plus silver cladding on the front bumper. There are also wider tyres and a new alloy-wheel design compared with the standard UT.

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Inside the UT Cross you get the same trim, equipment and space as the regular UT. Starting at the back, there’s a 440-litre boot and – as we found out when we tested the UT earlier this year – a surprisingly spacious cabin. As standard you get a heat pump and a heated steering wheel.

The UT Cross gets the same underpinnings as the UT so there’s a 60kWh battery sending power to a 201bhp motor on the front axle and while the range hasn’t been revealed, we imagine the extra height will slightly impact the regular UT’s 268-mile maximum.

Aion is planning to have eight models in the UK by 2030. The UT Cross will follow the Aion V and standard UT, arriving sometime in 2027. It’ll take on the Renault 4 and Kia EV4 in the small electric SUV segment, probably priced from just over £30,000.

If you don’t want to wait until next year for the UT Cross, Auto Express already has the UT available on the Buy A Car service with an average saving of almost £1,500 to be had.