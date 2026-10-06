There’s a lot to like about the Renault Twingo. It’s super-stylish, fun to drive and very affordable, and it’s about to get more appealing than ever.

Renault has announced a new ‘Twingobay’ panoramic roof for the car, with a 0.7m² surface area and rounded edges. The unusual, almost egg-shaped panel enhances rather than detracts from the Twingo’s nineties-inspired styling, we reckon.

It isn’t just a plain chunk of glass, either: around the edges it features the ‘Twingo graphic alphabet’, with elements including an N in the shape of the car’s headlight, while G is represented by a geolocation-style symbol. “This exclusive detail brings to mind the playful, offbeat world of Twingo, while creating a distinctive visual signature,” Renault says.

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The multi-layer roof is intended to work well across all seasons without the need for a space-sapping blind, blocking out 99.9 per cent of UV rays on sunnier days while keeping heat in when it’s cooler outside.

New roof arrangement aside, Twingobay-equipped versions of the car will be no different from their tin-topped counterparts. That means a 27.5kWh battery pack powering a front-mounted 80bhp electric motor. Although the roof is likely to add some weight, it shouldn’t affect the WLTP range figure of 163 miles nor the 12.1-second 0-62mph time drastically, if at all.

We’ll get our first look at a car fitted with the Twingobay glass at the 2026 Paris Motor Show alongside the wild Renault 8 Gordini and the Renault E-Space Concept, the latter described as “rebooting the spirit of Renault Espace”.

We’ll have to wait a while before UK Twingobay cars arrive - they’re not due until summer 2027, and we won’t know how much the option will cost until closer to that time.

For now, if you want a small electric Renault with a snazzy roof, there’s always the option of the Renault 4 Plein Sud, with its retractable fabric roof. It’s priced at a £1,500 premium over the regular version of the R4.

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