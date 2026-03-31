Renault's cute new Twingo is hard not to love and we have globalisation to thank

When driving the new Renault Twingo last week, there was one figure that I just couldn’t get out of my mind. It wasn’t 163, which is the quoted range in miles, or 27.5 (its battery capacity) or 20,000, which is the amount of Euros that it’ll cost in Europe. It was 100. This is the number of weeks that it took Renault to turn an idea into a profitable product that you can now (just about) go out and buy.

Advertisement - Article continues below

How did it do it? Cooperation and globalisation. Renault might be a very French company, and sell products that emphasise this very French-ness. But the new Twingo – of which 75 per cent of its global marketplace is within a few hundred miles of its Slovenian assembly plant – is a result of leveraging Chinese scale and resources for the benefits of us all.

This Chinese resource is in the form of its ACDC engineering hub based in Shanghai. It acts as a remote location full of engineers and production designers that has been repurposed from designing models for the tough Chinese market to collaborating on the development of Renault’s European models.

Speaking with Renault’s top brass, ACDC was able to cooperate with the main team in France to complete lots of the engineering tasks at a rate far faster than is possible in Europe. What would usually take years now takes just months, completing the journey from concept to reality in a fraction of the time it would take with a single European team.