Verdict

Renault has built a fun, cleverly packaged and deeply desirable little car that appeals on so many levels. A touch more high-speed refinement might broaden its abilities, but compared with its direct competitors, there are that outperform the Renault Twingo in terms of driving pleasure or value for money. Once again Renault has created a real-world electric car that pulls at the heartstrings, rather than purse strings.

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Whether you like small French hatchbacks or not, the all-new Twingo is a very interesting proposition from Renault. Not only does it help democratise electric cars with a magical sub-£20,000 price tag, but it will also answer the question of whether a European brand can design, engineer and develop a fresh model to a Chinese-style time scale. This is the 100-week car… let’s see if it delivers.

Firstly, the Twingo’s package is quite remarkable in itself. Including the cost of European manufacturing and the expense of a battery pack, Renault is still aiming to bring this city-sized EV to the UK from less than £20,000. In fact, ‘Significantly under’ £20,000, we’re told.

This isn’t new ground, though. For comparison, the smaller and technically simpler Leapmotor T03 and Dacia Spring both sit at close to £16,000, while the BYD Dolphin Surf, with its larger body and more sophisticated interior, costs just over £18,000. But these are all based on existing and rather rudimentary city cars which have, let’s say, limited amounts of desirability.