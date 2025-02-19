The new Fiat Panda city car will join Citroën’s 2CV on Stellantis’s new e-car platform, Fiat’s Arnaud Belloni has confirmed.

“We are preparing a small car which will be based on the 2CV platform and it's going to be ‘wow’!” said the recently appointed CEO of the Fiat brand. “It’s a very different approach, not a neo-retro approach. We will present it next year, probably.”

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That means the new Panda – referred to as Pandina in Italy – will take its design direction from the Grande Panda, with its pixellated lightbar, boxy silhouette and chunky surfaces. It’ll be pure electric, the first baby Panda to be zero emissions.

Citroën’s newly unveiled 2CV measures just over 3.6m long, the same size as today’s Panda. Stellantis is engineering flexibility into all its platforms, including the new e-car architecture, so it will be able to support a taller vehicle that feels spacious for four people.

Expect the two car’s key dimensions, such as the wheelbase, to be the same to drive down costs, and a common battery and electric motor. Citroën is targeting a price of 15,000 Euros (£12.7k) for the 2CV, and the Fiat should cost much the same, said Belloni.

Two e-car models have now been confirmed, both set for assembly in the Pomigliano d’Arco factory in Italy, where the combustion Panda is currently assembled. But the project is certain to sire more models to boost economies of scale – potentially including Fiat’s 500e successor. “The next generation of the Cinquecento could be based on e-car,” he told Auto Express.