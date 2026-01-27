The unloved Hyundai Bayon is being thrust into the modern era with what bosses describe as a “significant transformation” – including a distinctive new look and a frugal hybrid powertrain. The hope being it can finally challenge big-selling rivals such as the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke. Prices should start from around £25,000 when the car arrives early next year.

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On sale since 2021, the supermini-sized small SUV has so far failed to win the hearts and minds of British new-car buyers. But big upgrades for the second-generation model aim to alter perceptions with substantial changes under the metal, and a bold new look inspired by the latest Tucson.

New Hyundai Bayon design and technology

Visually, the Bayon gets similar T-shaped daytime running lights to those found on its recently revealed bigger brother, although without the connecting lightbar. Instead, the edges are connected via a piece of full-width gloss-black trim – a design feature replicated at the rear. The LED headlights are set into the bumper, above swathes of black cladding that extends to the car’s wheelarches and sills, emphasising its new-found SUV style.

Higher up, the Bayon gets Range Rover-style black A, B and C-pillars, plus roof rails and the option of a two-tone roof. Unusually for this class of car, Hyundai is also offering the Bayon with an opening glass roof, designed to flood the cabin with natural light.

Big ‘Bayon’ lettering on the back prevents you mistaking Hyundai’s new crossover for anything else. The slim lighting signature is complemented by separate indicators nestled in the outer edges of the bumper, plus reversing lamps either side of the number plate. There’s also more black cladding. The N Line variant in these images adds a sporty bodykit, 18-inch wheels and twin exhaust pipes, plus plenty of changes inside, too.