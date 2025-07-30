Less than two weeks after the covers came off the latest, UK-spec Hyundai Tucson, its maker has revealed the sportier N Line variant. With its dynamic appearance but unchanged mechanical make-up, it’s expected to account for a decent slice of sales when it arrives early next year.

Featuring a “dedicated” exterior package with unique bumpers and side skirts, plus 20-inch alloy wheels and N Line badging, the sporty-looking model follows in the footsteps of Hyundai’s fifth-generation Tucson revealed earlier this month.

Complementing the exterior tweaks is what Hyundai calls a “darker and more focused atmosphere” inside. This is achieved through the standard-fit Black Monotone interior theme and contrasting red accents, plus exclusive metal pedals. All N Line models get part-suede and leather seats, plus upgraded trim on the dash and doors.

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N Line models get the “same broad powertrain portfolio as the all-new Tucson”, including a choice of petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid power – the latter offering a reduced all-electric range of 41 miles, due to the larger wheels.

New Hyundai Tucson design

Before the covers came off the racy N Line model at the Paris Motor Show, Hyundai revealed the all-new, UK and Europe-friendly Hyundai Tucson to the world. As before, it’s ever so slightly shorter than the global car, offered in markets such as South Korea and the US.