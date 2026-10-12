New Hyundai Staria Cargo looks like a van from the future

If you want an electric van that looks a bit like a spaceship, your options are growing. We’ve had the retro-futuristic Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo for a few years now, more recently the Kia PV5 showed up, and now it’s the Hyundai Staria Cargo.

It’s a commercial version of the Staria MPV, which, confusingly, started out as… a commercial vehicle called the ST1. However, while the Hyundai ST1 was a cab-chassis vehicle available in box van and tipper arrangements (among other configurations), the Staria Cargo is a traditional mid-size, three-seater panel van in the vein of a Ford E-Transit Custom.

It has a maximum payload of 1,040kg and a 2,500mm x 1,640mm x 1,436mm cargo area. The cargo volume of 5.5 cubic metres is slightly behind what’s offered by the smallest Ford E-Transit Custom, and the load bay is accessed either via barn-style doors at the rear or sliding doors on either side. You’ll also find a vehicle-to-load domestic socket in there to run power tools or other appliances, with further V2L functionality available on the outside as well.

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In the cabin, there’s a double passenger seat to provide a total seating capacity of three. The Staria MPV’s plusher trims have made way for less fancy but more durable finishes, but there is still a sizeable 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster in the van version.

The powertrain hasn’t been downgraded from the passenger car, which means an 84kWh battery and a 215bhp motor. The top speed is 114mph, and the maximum towing capacity is 2,000kg, which is slightly behind the E-Transit Custom but the same as a Renault Trafic E-Tech.

There’s up to 280 miles of range, and when you need to go further, a 350kW charging capability for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in just 20 minutes. That’s considerably better than any electric van currently on sale in the UK.

Just on that, though - we’re currently unsure if the Staria Cargo will make it to the UK. The fact it’s at the Paris Motor Show means we can count on it reaching some European markets. We do, at least, know for sure that the passenger version will be sold on our shores.

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