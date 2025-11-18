We first saw the new Renault Trafic E-Tech almost a year ago. Now, finally, the French firm’s all-electric mid-size van has gone on sale in the UK, with a choice of batteries and bodystyles.

Pre-orders for the Trafic E-Tech are open now with the entry-level Advance L1H1-size panel van with the smallest 60kWh battery costing £38,000 (or £41,715 including the £5,000 Zero Emission Vehicle Grant that all versions get along with VAT). That same model costs from £43,000 with the larger 81kWh battery.

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There are also L2H1 sizes of the Trafic E-Tech available as panel vans, plus crew van with the most expensive L2H1 crew van in higher-spec ‘extra’ guise costing from £48,000.

New Renault Trafic E-Tech: electric underpinnings, performance and practicality

With the 60kWh battery only available on the L1H1 panel van, the Trafic E-Tech will return around 220 miles while the 80kWh battery option offers up to 292 miles. That’s higher than the Kia PV5 Cargo (258 miles) and the 232-mile Ford E-Transit Custom.

The Trafic is also the first Renault to use 800-volt charging technology, which should allow the larger battery to recharge from zero to 80 per cent in under 20 minutes.

While it might be a van, Renault says the new Trafic E-Tech is the brand’s first software-defined vehicle. That means it has the ability to gain new features throughout its life. Beyond over-the-air software updates Renault says that the Trafic E-Tech can allow “businesses to integrate their own applications directly into the vehicle’s systems”.

Power for all versions of the the Trafic E-Tech comes from an electric motor packing 201bhp and 345Nm of torque. This combination offers a payload of up to 1,300kg (212kg more than the Ford E-Transit) and a towing weight of two tonnes, depending on van configuration. Renault has confirmed L1 and L2 versions of the van that offer 5.1 and 5.8 cubic metres of space respectively, while the overall height of the Trafic is 1.9 metres, meaning it should be able to fit in most multi-storey car parks. The Trafic E-Tech’s wheelbase might be 400mm longer than the current ICE Trafic van, but the EV’s 10.3-metre turning circle matches that of that Renault Clio. The Trafic offers respective load lengths of 4.87 metres and 5.27 metres for the L1 and L2.

Renault Trafic E-Tech: equipment and trim levels

Inside, Renault calls the dashboard design ‘disruptive’. It features a tube-shaped design broken up by a 10-inch instrument cluster and 12-inch touchscreen which comes as standard. The dashboard itself features dozens of open and covered storage spaces, while the upholstery foregoes the typical all-grey material for a blue and grey finish with yellow and white stitching.