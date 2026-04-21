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New Renault Trafic Graphite Edition arrives to ‘work hard, grey hard’

Special-edition version of Renault diesel panel van gets grey livery and upgraded specification

By:Tom Jervis
21 Apr 2026
Renault Trafic Graphite Edition - front7

The Renault Trafic Graphite Edition has just been revealed, seemingly paying tribute to Britain’s favourite car colour: grey. This new special-edition version of the Ford Transit Custom rival gets a unique livery and upholstery, as well as an upgraded specification over the top-spec Extra Sport model.

Available to order now, the Graphite Edition starts from £37,500 (plus VAT) and is offered in both standard and long-wheelbase forms, with the latter costing an extra £750. This makes the Graphite Edition roughly £2,500 more than an equivalent Extra Sport model before tax.

By far the greatest differentiator for the Graphite Edition over regular versions of the van is its Slate Grey paintwork, which is complemented by carbon fibre-inspired bonnet stripes, ‘Graphite Edition’ lettering and gloss black 17-inch alloy wheels. This is all capped off with a body-coloured roof spoiler, as well as chrome side steps.

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Open the doors and you’ll be greeted with Graphite Edition kickplates, as well as faux leather upholstery, complete with headrests embroidered with ‘GE’. There’s also another Graphite Edition plaque on the dashboard, and this sits alongside the same eight-inch touchscreen available in other Trafic models. This boasts connected navigation and DAB radio, as well as the usual Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Over and above the Extra Sport trim, which gets a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors and climate control, the Graphite Edition benefits from adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

Renault is offering the new edition with two powertrain options: a 2.0-litre turbodiesel producing 148bhp and 350Nm, and another outputting 168bhp and 380Nm. The former gets a five-speed manual, while the latter gets a nine-speed automatic transmission. Opting for the more powerful engine will set buyers back an additional £1,750 before VAT.

This new edition arrives as Renault is preparing to launch the all-electric Trafic E-Tech, which was revealed in November 2025 and is expected to go on sale in the UK in the second half of this year. The electric Renault van boasts a futuristic design and is claimed to be capable of up to 279 miles on a single charge, putting it in line with rivals such as the Ford e-Transit Custom and Kia PV5 Cargo.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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