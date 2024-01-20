Brits appear to have turned their back on superstitions as the popularity of green cars surged in 2025, although grey remains the UK’s favourite car colour, accounting for more than one-in-four registrations.

Statistics released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show that over half a million (558,050) grey cars were registered in the UK throughout 2025. This represents 27.6 per cent of all registrations, although it also reflects a minor 0.2 per cent drop in grey’s market share, despite a higher quantity entering the roads than in 2024.

Yet while grey maintains its position as Britain’s favourite car shade for the eighth year running, it appears as if colour might be making a comeback. Green, while historically considered an unlucky paintwork choice, spiked by almost half (46.3 per cent) in popularity last year, compared with 2023. Suitably, it’s on electric cars that green saw the biggest boost in popularity, jumping up by almost double and accounting for one in 20 new electric cars – up from just one in 300 the year prior.

Of course, while green is now the UK’s seventh-most popular colour, it still only makes up around five per cent of overall sales; blue fares much better in this regard, although it hasn’t seen quite the same jump as green, which is now at its most popular point in 20 years. Still, blue had a modest five per cent uplift in market share to just over 15 per cent, coming in behind black, which accounts for 23 per cent of all new cars.