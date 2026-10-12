The spiciest supermini on offer today has now gone on sale in the UK. The Cupra Raval VZ Abt is available to order from £35,495, including a £1,500 Government Electric Car Grant, and turns up the wick on the already lairy-looking electric hot hatch with a more aggressive bodykit and high level of specification.

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Based on the high-performance Cupra Raval VZ, the new Abt model is available to order as its own unique trim level sitting at the pinnacle of the line-up, rather than as a dealer-fitted accessory pack. All the additions are made at the Cupra Racing Factory near Barcelona – the home of the marque’s TCR and Formula E teams.

Said to be based on the original Urban Rebel concept that inspired the Raval in the first place, the ‘Custom Cupra by Abt’ bodykit features racier front and rear splitters, as well as deeper side skirts and additional aerodynamic trim pieces. Above the back window sits a large boot spoiler, while the Abt Raval also gets model-specific 19-inch black wheels with appropriate branding.

Inside, you’ll find ‘Cup’ heated bucket seats, a Sennheiser sound system, a top/rear view camera, interior door-panel projections and a ‘next-generation’ version of Cupra’s SmartLight ambient-lighting system and remote parking. The vast majority of these features are shared with the Cupra Raval VZ Extreme model, which is now only available to order from stock.

Also shared with the VZ and VZ Extreme is the Abt model’s powertrain, because the new trim level doesn’t bring with it any extra grunt. Still, a front-mounted electric motor producing 222bhp gets the VZ Abt from 0-62mph in just 6.8 seconds and propels it on to a top speed of 109mph. At its heart is a 52kWh battery pack, but the extra drag from the Abt’s bodykit does mean range drops by two miles to 237 miles

The Raval VZ Abt arrives at the same time as the Cupra Leon VZ Abt and just a month after the Cupra Formentor Abt SUV went on sale. Starting at £48,510 and £54,125 respectively, these petrol-powered offerings are much more expensive than the smaller Raval. They do, however, produce 296bhp from their turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engines and get a similarly extrovert bodykit and high level of specification.

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