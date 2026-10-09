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New Skoda Epiq SportLine sprinkles sporty flavour on the EV SUV market

The very much expected Epiq derivative includes more equipment and sporty touches inside and out

By:Matt Robinson
12 Oct 2026
New Skoda Epiq SportLine - front static

The excellent new Skoda Epiq is now that little bit more appealing. As expected, there’s a new SportLine version of the EV, and it follows the same tried-and-tested recipe as other models from the Czech brand that carry the same trim name. 

There are new, slightly sportier-looking front and rear bumpers, going nicely with the 19-inch Langur black wheels that are exclusive to the SportLine variant. It’s the first Epiq to receive an illuminated grille, and the only version of the car optionally available with a black roof to go with the roof rails, mirror caps and badging, which are finished in black as standard.

Inside, there are sports seats finished in Alcantara-like microsuede trim plus artificial leather with white contrast stitching. In addition, buyers get a heated, three-spoke sports steering wheel with paddles to control the regenerative-braking levels. Along with all of the above, equipment upgrades over the mid-spec Epiq Edition include Matrix LED headlights and electric seat adjustment. 

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The Epiq range will eventually gain a 37kWh battery, but judging by other thusly-branded Skoda EVs, it seems likely that the Epiq SportLine will only ever be available with the bigger 52kWh battery pack. This version gets a 208bhp motor for a 0-62mph time of 7.1 seconds. The range figure is 270 miles, and a rapid charge from 10 to 80 per cent is possible in 24 minutes in optimal conditions. 

With a starting price of £32,450, the SportLine commands a £2,000 premium over the Epiq Edition, and is also slightly pricier than the limited-run First Edition. An on-sale date hasn’t yet been confirmed, but Skoda has scheduled first deliveries for the rest of the range for Q1 of 2027.

New Skoda Epiq SportLine - rear static

The Epiq SportLine is on display at the Paris Motor Show, alongside the biggest member of the Skoda EV family, the recently revealed Peaq.

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