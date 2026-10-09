The excellent new Skoda Epiq is now that little bit more appealing. As expected, there’s a new SportLine version of the EV, and it follows the same tried-and-tested recipe as other models from the Czech brand that carry the same trim name.

There are new, slightly sportier-looking front and rear bumpers, going nicely with the 19-inch Langur black wheels that are exclusive to the SportLine variant. It’s the first Epiq to receive an illuminated grille, and the only version of the car optionally available with a black roof to go with the roof rails, mirror caps and badging, which are finished in black as standard.

Inside, there are sports seats finished in Alcantara-like microsuede trim plus artificial leather with white contrast stitching. In addition, buyers get a heated, three-spoke sports steering wheel with paddles to control the regenerative-braking levels. Along with all of the above, equipment upgrades over the mid-spec Epiq Edition include Matrix LED headlights and electric seat adjustment.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Epiq range will eventually gain a 37kWh battery, but judging by other thusly-branded Skoda EVs, it seems likely that the Epiq SportLine will only ever be available with the bigger 52kWh battery pack. This version gets a 208bhp motor for a 0-62mph time of 7.1 seconds. The range figure is 270 miles, and a rapid charge from 10 to 80 per cent is possible in 24 minutes in optimal conditions.

With a starting price of £32,450, the SportLine commands a £2,000 premium over the Epiq Edition, and is also slightly pricier than the limited-run First Edition. An on-sale date hasn’t yet been confirmed, but Skoda has scheduled first deliveries for the rest of the range for Q1 of 2027.

The Epiq SportLine is on display at the Paris Motor Show, alongside the biggest member of the Skoda EV family, the recently revealed Peaq.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today