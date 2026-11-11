The Golden Steering Wheel Awards from our German sister title Auto Bild are celebrating their 50th year, and the class of 2026 has just been revealed.

Rather than choosing one overall winner, Awards break things down into multiple categories, with the shortlist created by a reader vote from 79 models.

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The three most-voted cars from nine main categories go through to the finals, and then it's the job of a 23-member judging panel made up of racing drivers, car journalists and others to pick the winners using a 19-point criteria list. Everything from handling to everyday usability is evaluated during extensive testing at the Lausitzring. After all that, the Golden Steering Wheel winners for 2026 have been chosen.

Here are the highlights:

Small SUV: Skoda Epiq

The Skoda Epiq is one of two members from the growing Skoda EV family to come away with a Golden Steering Wheel, and we can see why. We were really impressed when we first drove the compact electric SUV, rating it 4.5 stars out of five, appreciating its value, handling, and styling.

Compact class: Kia K4 Sportwagon

Kia is keeping very busy with its ever-expanding EV line-up, yet has still found the resources to develop the all-new, petrol-powered Kia K4 hatchback, of all things, which has spawned a practical estate car that’s excellent value.

Mid-range: BMW i3

The BMW i3 name is back for 2026, but as a wholly different proposition from the last car to wear the badge. We had high expectations given that it uses the same platform and technology as the first car to arrive from BMW’s Neue Klasse, the iX3, but even so, we were blown away by the i3. It’s great to drive, looks brilliant and has a range of up to 566 miles. It’s not often we give a car five stars out of five, but the i3 deserves it, just as it deserves its Golden Steering Wheel.

Sports car: BMW M2 CS

Yes, it’s expensive, and yes, it looks a bit busy compared to the old version, but the M2 CS is a fantastically exciting sports car. A small coupe with a powerful six-cylinder engine is something that should be celebrated in 2026. A deserving Golden Steering Wheel winner.

Family car: Skoda Peaq

The second winning Skoda is another EV. The Skoda Peaq is the brand’s biggest model so far, bringing vast interior space and a decent range on a full charge.

Head over to Autobild for the full list of winners...

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