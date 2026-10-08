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Skoda Octavia Edition 30 and vRS Plus models launched as a birthday present

The Edition 30 and the vRS Plus are value-packed special models featuring upgraded equipment

By:Matt Robinson
8 Oct 2026
Skoda Octavia vRS Plus - front static

Yes, the Skoda Octavia really is 30 years old. We can’t quite believe it either, but as if to distract us from wondering where the last three decades have gone, Skoda is marking the occasion with two special edition models. 

Fittingly, both have a keen focus on value for money, but it’s not all about pragmatism, because one of the models is based on the vRS performance car. 

The Skoda Octavia vRS Plus comes with a Canton sound system and a choice of an ‘Exclusive Paint’ finish, which together normally add £1,585 in the car’s configurator. You can pick between four different hues - Tangerine Orange, Cosmic Green, Royal Green or Dragon Skin. The first two can only be specced on the vRS Plus.

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There are no mechanical changes, which means there’s a 261bhp, 2.0-litre inline-four under bonnet driving the front wheels via a seven-speed ‘DSG’ automatic gearbox

The Edition 30 is much broader in its scope, with availability across three engines plus both hatchback and estate bodies. We also feel obliged to comment on its name being shared with a version of the MkV VW Golf GTI

Sitting between the SE Technology and SE L trim grades, the Octavia Edition 30 comes with 17-inch Aries design silver wheels, the Octavia’s ‘Lodge Design’ interior, tinted rear side windows, a rear parking camera and adaptive cruise control.

The Edition 30 trim can be combined with the 114bhp 1.5-litre TSI and 148bhp TSI petrol engine or the 148bhp TDI diesel, all of which are exclusively fitted with a DSG automatic gearbox. 

The Edition 30 is on sale now, with prices starting at £33,065, compared to £29,725 for the SE Technology trim and £35,625 for SE L. The vRS Plus will go on sale mid-October for an as-yet unspecified price.

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