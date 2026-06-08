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New Vauxhall Astra really will look like this! Estate shape to beat ‘inefficient’ SUVs

With big SUVs compromised on efficiency and dynamics, the STX concept shows another way, vows Opel’s CEO and design chief

By:Phil McNamara
12 Oct 2026
Vauxhall STX concept - Paris front

The STX concept previews the new face of Vauxhall cars – and the striking shooting brake will make production in the new Astra range packing hybrid and electric power.

Six of Stellantis’ European brands held a preview ‘the night before’ the 2026 Paris Motor Show kicked off, and Auto Express managed to get the lowdown on the Vauxhall concept from VP of design Mark Adams and CEO Florian Huettl.

The STX wagon, with its incredibly low bonnet and inverted glass tailgate, is a fresh and exaggerated version of the next Astra. “It’s not down to the last millimetre in terms of feasibility but the principle is there,” the design director told us. “And this is the brand’s new front end.”

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The black Vauxhall Vizor panel and compass – the central spine that runs north-south through the Griffin logo – came into force with the current Vauxhall Mokka, and Adams is keen to develop it on the next cycle of production cars. “Nobody has a vertical signature like our centre crease and it really draws attention to our emblem”, which is illuminated on the concept and production versions. Surrounded by light lines that create a grille effect, the new Vizor stands apart from the “scores of brands that look very samey” and are now entering the European market, argues Adams.

Vauxhall STX concept - Paris rear

Three new Vauxhalls incoming

Vauxhall has three very different cars in the pipeline: next year’s new Corsa supermini, a mid-size SUV co-developed with China’s Leapmotor and the next-generation Astra. The proportions may be different but the new front end will translate: “It has to work across the portfolio of cars,” said Adams. 

The design chief thinks it’s the perfect time to explore a sporty wagon, with “SUVs having to come down” in height and frontal area to maximise efficiency, especially in the electric era where range matters.

“This is a car for car lovers,” Opel’s CEO Huettl told us. “It has a low centre of gravity which makes for fun driving – better than an SUV. And it still has 2,000-litres of cargo space with the rear seats folded, it’s very configurable. We’re very fond of this bodystyle, and many of the things you see here will go into the [production] car.”   

Heuttl said the shooting brake would satisfy families and fleet drivers who need decent cargo capacity. And while the STX is based on the upcoming STLA One electric platform, bigger Stellantis cars in the Astra’s ‘C-segment’ and above are able to package hybrid drivetrains. “These are high-mileage cars for people who like to drive: we have to take that into account with our powertrains,” explained Heuttl.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

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