Verdict

While housing five people was too much of a stretch, the Renault 4 proved it could be practical for a family of four. It showed it could handle daily life thanks to effortless Isofix installation, easy-to-clean fabrics and a user-friendly boot.

Mileage: 4,348 miles

4,348 miles Efficiency: 4.5mi/kWh

Most of the Renault 4’s time on our long-term fleet has been spent with just two adult occupants, so I thought it would be great to have a half-term trip out with friends to see how it would cope when fully loaded. Our freelance photographer Otis, his wife Rebecca and their boys Elmore and Gene were all up for the challenge, and we decided on a trip to a local pumpkin-picking spot.

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We were hoping to squeeze all five of us in because it was only around a 30-minute drive. Gene used our car seat, which isn’t the smallest but just about leaves room for the Renault’s middle seat to be used.

But once we fitted Elmore’s in, we realised we would have to use two cars for the trip; it’s the side protection on the children’s seats that causes the issue, with the wings ensuring there was no room for a third person in the back of the compact French hatchback.