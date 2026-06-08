A new Vauxhall Astra is on the way, but the planned eight generation model could look a little different than expected when it arrives. Opel/Vauxhall CEO Florian Huettl confirmed to Auto Express that it might be estate only. As you can see from our exclusive image, that is almost certain to mean a big rethink for a car that over its 45-year life has always been built in hatchback form.

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“It doesn’t mean necessarily that the new Astra is a traditional hatchback,” Huettl said in response to our question asking whether the five-door hatchback form should evolve to boost sales. “I can tell you that there will be a station wagon, because that’s what our home market [Germany] requires, and this is what we will serve.”

The hatchback market is flooded with options such as Volkswagen Golf and BMW 1 Series, but it’s suffering from an exodus of buyers who are favouring SUVs or more luxurious superminis. Should the next Astra be estate only, it will mirror a decision taken by Volkswagen with the latest Passat. But it might also mean a more crossover-style variant could be spun off the platform, with Opel/Vauxhall capable of adding a second bodystyle at a faster pace having worked hard on its efficiency to battle Chinese brands.

What powertrains will the next Vauxhall Astra have?

The all-new car will come to market around 2029-30 and be underpinned by Stellantis’ STLA One architecture, which is also bound for the next Corsa in 2027. Huettl confirmed to Auto Express that the Astra will come as an battery electric vehicle (BEV) but could offer a broader powertrain line-up.