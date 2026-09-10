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Cheaper Vauxhall Astra with manual gearbox arrives, but is still close to £27k

The new cheaper Astra’s pricing isn’t as retro as its manual gearbox, it still starts at £26,649

By:Jordan Katsianis
10 Sep 2026
Vauxhall Astra manual - blue hatch front end5

Vauxhall is turning back the clock with its omnipresent Astra hatchback and estate. Both cars are now available with an entry-level powertrain option fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox. Available across three trim levels, the new 1.2-litre PureTech manual is £1,000 less expensive than the eight-speed automatic, dropping the entry price of the Vauxhall Astra range to £26,649. 

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Available exclusively with the 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, this new entry-level model generates a fairly restrained 128bhp and 230Nm of torque. Vauxhall hasn’t announced official performance data for the new manual variant, but expect a small improvement on the automatic’s 9.6-second 0-62mph dash and a top speed of 130mph.

Fuel consumption is also marginally improved compared to its automatic sibling, rising a couple of miles-per-gallon to 50.4mpg on the combined WLTP cycle, and it’s a bit cleaner too, generating 127g/km of CO2. 

These improved figures aren’t going to be enough to totally change the ownership proposition, but the availability of the six-speed manual could more fundamentally affect the sort of person who might consider an Astra. It has gained a unique selling point in an ever-shrinking range of mainstream cars being offered with three-pedals and a stick. 

Vauxhall Astra manual - interior5

The range structure is otherwise identical to other Astra models, with a base-level Griffin trim joined by the sportier GS and top-spec Ultimate. Equipment is broadly in line with most rivals, with elements like a touchscreen digital interface, air-conditioning, LED headlights and alloy wheels coming as standard across the range. 

GS models add sportier bumpers, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated seats and dual-zone climate to the package, with the Ultimate bringing in adaptive LED headlights, a reversing camera, keyless entry and start, a heated windscreen, wireless phone charging and a head-up display. Pricing for the GS and Ultimate sits at £27,995 and £30,495 respectively. 

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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