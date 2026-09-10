Cheaper Vauxhall Astra with manual gearbox arrives, but is still close to £27k

Vauxhall is turning back the clock with its omnipresent Astra hatchback and estate. Both cars are now available with an entry-level powertrain option fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox. Available across three trim levels, the new 1.2-litre PureTech manual is £1,000 less expensive than the eight-speed automatic, dropping the entry price of the Vauxhall Astra range to £26,649.

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Available exclusively with the 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, this new entry-level model generates a fairly restrained 128bhp and 230Nm of torque. Vauxhall hasn’t announced official performance data for the new manual variant, but expect a small improvement on the automatic’s 9.6-second 0-62mph dash and a top speed of 130mph.

Fuel consumption is also marginally improved compared to its automatic sibling, rising a couple of miles-per-gallon to 50.4mpg on the combined WLTP cycle, and it’s a bit cleaner too, generating 127g/km of CO2.

These improved figures aren’t going to be enough to totally change the ownership proposition, but the availability of the six-speed manual could more fundamentally affect the sort of person who might consider an Astra. It has gained a unique selling point in an ever-shrinking range of mainstream cars being offered with three-pedals and a stick.

The range structure is otherwise identical to other Astra models, with a base-level Griffin trim joined by the sportier GS and top-spec Ultimate. Equipment is broadly in line with most rivals, with elements like a touchscreen digital interface, air-conditioning, LED headlights and alloy wheels coming as standard across the range.

GS models add sportier bumpers, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated seats and dual-zone climate to the package, with the Ultimate bringing in adaptive LED headlights, a reversing camera, keyless entry and start, a heated windscreen, wireless phone charging and a head-up display. Pricing for the GS and Ultimate sits at £27,995 and £30,495 respectively.

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