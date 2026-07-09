Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Vauxhall Astra price drops to £27,495 thanks to new petrol option

It’s four different powertrains, three trim levels and two bodystyles for Vauxhall Astra

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Jul 2026
Vauxhall Astra facelift - full front

The facelifted Vauxhall Astra came with a rather neat and equally keen pricing strategy which saw the all-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, plus the hatchback and the Sports Tourer estate, all starting off from the same £29,995 price tag. The return of the pure petrol has upset this unusual balance somewhat, however, as it brings the Astra hatchback and estate down in price to £27,495. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine is the same 128bhp unit offered in the pre-facelift Astra. While currently available exclusively with an eight-speed automatic, we expect the return of the Astra’s six-speed manual later this year - the only manual gearbox in the Astra range. There’s no return in sight for the old 109bhp engine in the pre-facelift car.

In terms of efficiency, the facelifted Astra with the 1.2 turbo returns the exact same fuel economy (48.7mpg) and, unsurprisingly, the same amount of CO2 emissions (132g/km) as before. 

That headline price which brings the entry Astra down by £1,500 is for the Griffin variant and it gets the same amount of kit as you’d find with the other powertrains. There’s adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats, keyless entry and a heated steering wheel all as standard.

Step up to the £28,995 GS trim and you get 18-inch wheels with black exterior accents, a 180-degree reversing camera, sports seats, keyless go, dual-zone climate control and heated door mirrors. 

The £31,495 Ultimate adds diamond-cut alloy wheels, a wireless smartphone charger, heated and massaging seats, a heated windscreen and noise-insulating side windows. Like other powertrains, on the Sports Tourer estate version the Ultimate also gets a powered bootlid. 

All Astra trims get a black roof as standard with metallic black as the only no-cost exterior paint option. If you want blue, yellow, white, silver or grey paint, it’ll cost an extra £650. 

While the 1.2-litre turbo option lowers the Astra’s list price by £1,500 - don’t forget there are deals to be had on the Auto Express Buy A Car service where you can grab current-generation Vauxhall Astras from just over £11,000 with less than 50,000 miles on the clock. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Vauxhall Astra won't be a hatch, with big estate-ment of intent planned
Vauxhall Astra Exclusive Image Avarvarii

New Vauxhall Astra won't be a hatch, with big estate-ment of intent planned

Vauxhall is guaranteed to offer wagon body and electric power, but conventional hatch is not certain
News
29 Jun 2026
New Vauxhall Astra 2026 facelift review: updates fail to help it stand out
Vauxhall Astra facelift - front

New Vauxhall Astra 2026 facelift review: updates fail to help it stand out

The Vauxhall Astra has been updated for 2026 and it looks good on paper, but the reality is slightly different
Road tests
25 Mar 2026
New 2026 Vauxhall Astra facelift: EV, PHEV and HEV all get the same sub-£30k price tag
Vauxhall Astra facelift 2025 - front

New 2026 Vauxhall Astra facelift: EV, PHEV and HEV all get the same sub-£30k price tag

The updated Vauxhall Astra Electric gets a boost in range and extra equipment as standard
News
16 Mar 2026
Best hatchbacks to buy 2026
Best hatchbacks - header image

Best hatchbacks to buy 2026

We’ve selected the top 10 best hatchbacks so you don’t have to
Best cars & vans
27 Feb 2026

Most Popular

New Polestar 2 on the way: More range, better tech and a saloon transformation
Polestar 2 - exclusive image

New Polestar 2 on the way: More range, better tech and a saloon transformation

The new Polestar 2 is set to morph into a sporty saloon, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
6 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Citroen e-C3 Aircross for a tiny £154 a month
Citroen C3 Aircross UK - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Citroen e-C3 Aircross for a tiny £154 a month

The Citroen e-C3 Aircross offers space and a decent electric range for a low price. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 8
News
8 Jul 2026
New Land Rover Defender facelift brings styling changes and butch new Vertex variant
Land Rover Defender Vertex - front

New Land Rover Defender facelift brings styling changes and butch new Vertex variant

The perennial British off-roader has been tweaked for its 2027 model year
News
7 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content