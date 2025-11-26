The Astra is the oldest name in the current Vauxhall line-up, and now the eighth-generation Vauxhall Astra has just been updated with a new look, new kit and new powertrains.

Pricing for the newly facelifted Astra has also been announced. Available to order now, it kicks off at £29,995 – and in a unique move for the segment, the larger Sports Tourer estate costs the same as the hatchback. For context, the pre-facelift Astra Sports Tourer in Griffin trim costs an extra £2,875 in comparison to the hatch.

That entry price tag is for the Griffin trim level, while GS starts at £31,495 and Ultimate is priced from £33,995. If you want to save a bundle then check out what you can save on the outgoing Astra on the Auto Express Find A Car service, with pre-reg models starting from less than £20,000.

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Not only has Vauxhall given its Astra customers price parity across the two body styles, but those price levels are the same whether you go for the hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully-electric. That means you can get the top-spec Astra Electric Ultimate for less than £1,000 more than the most basic Kia EV3. The previous Astra was offered with a cheaper 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol, which will return to the line-up later this year, presumably bringing the Astra’s entry-level price down in the process.

The Vauxhall Astra’s updates come at a crucial time because competition in the family hatchback market is ramping up. The Ford Focus might be bowing out, but Kia has just launched the new K4, the Honda Civic has just had a facelift of its own and even Dacia is looking to encroach on the Astra’s territory with the new Striker.