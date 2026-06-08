The next Astra range could be estate only, mirroring a decision taken by Volkswagen with the latest Passat. But it might mean a more crossover-style variant could be spun off the platform, with Opel/Vauxhall capable of adding a second bodystyle at a faster pace having worked hard on its efficiency to battle Chinese brands.

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Huettl namechecked interior space and long-distance cruising capability as key attributes for the next Astra. The facelifted version of the current car – which hits the UK market imminently – has a 58.3kWh battery good for 281 miles as a hatch, 276 as a wagon. The next generation will push this well past 300 miles, with STLA One delivering software-defined vehicles with cutting-edge drivetrain management to maximise efficiency, plus a ‘cell-to-body’ battery design. This saves weight by integrating the battery as a structural part.

The next-generation Astra is almost certain to get a plug-in hybrid of some sort, but Opel needs to make a decision on the system: today’s Astra PHEV has a modest battery which supports the combustion engine. Range-extender tech (Reev), where the motor is used as a generator to power the battery supplying an electric motor that drives the wheels, is also in the running.

“Today our Asta and Grandland have plug-in hybrids, and the technology has a certain part of the sales, but it is by no means at the same level of importance as the full electric or the hybrid variants.

“Range extender is quite interesting because it combines an ICE engine with battery electric technology. What is important for us here is long-distance driving and what we see on the first-generation Reev technologies is that sometimes a car may struggle to digest the two hours of driving on the German motorway at 130-140kmh (81-87mph).”

Huettl confirmed that the new Astra will be built at Opel’s Rüsselsheim factory in Germany. Stellantis is investing one billion Euros into the plant, a new HQ in the area and a components facility in Kaiserslautern.

The next new Opel-Vauxhall is the next-generation Corsa, followed by a C-SUV developed with Chinese partner Leapmotor. The final car arriving before 2030 is the new Mokka: Huettl confirmed to Auto Express that it’s not a priority for Opel to participate in the new ‘e-car’ project which will introduce a new Citroen 2CV and new Fiat Panda.

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